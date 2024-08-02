All about the best smart technologies in LG washing machines

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1. What smart technologies are on offer in LG washing machines?
A washing machine purchase is a long-term commitment, so it is important you are able to find a model that caters to all the needs of your household. From the style to the colour and load options, there are so many factors that you must consider when purchasing your next washing machine.
At LG, we want to simplify the washing machine buying process for our users. That’s why we have produced the following guide to give you an overview of all our LG washing machines, their features and why choosing a washing machine model with smart technologies is a great investment.
LG offers several different smart technologies in its home appliances range, and a number of the technologies we have developed are specifically tailored to make our washing machines as intelligent as possible.
The pandemic led people to spend more time at home. It reflected a shift in people needing their homes and the technology in their homes to work a bit harder for them.
Whether it is innovative features like a wifi-enabled washing machine that reduces laundry time or the need for quieter appliances while working from home – smart technologies are key to finding the optimal washing machine.
The smart home sector has seen an acceleration of adoption as people have had more time to play with the features in their existing appliances and gadgets.
2. Is it worth getting a smart washing machine? What problems do they solve?
Now, more than ever, making sure you have a product with the smart capabilities to support your household’s needs is so important. Over the years, the way we live has completely shifted, with many people now spending more time at home, being even more reliant on their appliances. The Internet of Things concept has become a mammoth as households are increasingly adopting smart appliances.
What’s more, as energy bills continue to rise it is fundamental for you to find an appliance that maximises your savings, through its energy-efficient technologies.
Managing washing machine noise
Washing machine noise can be one of the biggest irritants. LG always challenges itself to bring innovative solutions for users. Our washing machines feature shock absorbers to soak up vibrations during heavy wash loads and spinning, so now you can wash your clothes quietly. Users will no longer need to shut the door when making a call whilst the washing machine is on, as the unit will be quietly ticking away, causing no household disruption.
How to manage your washing machine energy efficiency
Several LG smart technologies featured in our washing machines help you to manage your energy use. Our ThinQ™ technology gives you the ability to manage your washing on the go, via your smartphone, allowing you to turn off the machine when it’s not in use. Whilst LG’s Direct Drive™ inverter technology limits the amount of excess energy your washing machine releases when it’s on a spin cycle. At LG, we are always thriving to make our range of washing machines as energy-efficient as possible, with a number of our models being A-rated, including the FHP1209Z9B and FHP1411Z9B.
How to use smart technologies to manage allergy symptoms
Many washing machines, including our LG models, have an allergy care cycle that can be enabled, this cycle utilises steam technology to sanitise clothes and remove any unwanted allergens, whilst also sterilising any bacteria to make sure your clothes have the ultimate clean feel.
Our FHD1057STB Washer Dryer and FHP1411Z9P Washing Machine is 5-star rated by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency). It uses Steam+ technology to eliminate 99.9% of allergens that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
How to limit fabric damage with your washing machine
As we try to increase the longevity of clothes and move towards being more sustainable in our clothing habits, limiting fabric damage is paramount. LG’s latest washing machines all adopt AI DD™ technology which uses deep learning technology to deliver improved laundry results and minimal fabric damage. This is possible because AI DD™ technology determines the volume and characteristics of each load, factoring in fabric sensitivity and load weight to make sure that clothes are washed with the optimum cycle pattern.
3. How to solve your problems with an LG smart washing machine?
At LG, we listen to the needs of our customers when developing our smart technologies, to make sure that all the features we offer, resolve problems flagged to us by our customers. For example, we’ve noticed an increased interest in energy-efficient washing machines and so in response, we have made sure our energy-efficient models are up to the test, and we’ve even developed several new appliances which answer these demands.
Smart technology is meant to elevate your home appliances to being the pinnacle of convenience, enabling households to control and monitor their appliances remotely not only to save time but to save on energy consumption and costs.
Read below to find out more about some of LG’s best smart technologies and how they could make a difference in your household.
AI Direct Drive™Technology
AI Direct Drive™ (AIDD™) is an intelligent system built into your washing machine, designed to best understand, and protect your clothing. Our AIDD™ technology provides 18% more fabric protection over standard washing machines, keeping your wardrobe fresher for longer.
ThinQ™ Technology
Our ThinQ™ technology gives you smart control, so you can live a smarter life with a wifi-enabled washing machine. With ThinQ™ your appliance can now be operated from your smartphone, helping you save energy and giving you more flexibility when using your home appliances. ThinQ™ is not just limited to washing machines but can also be found in our refrigerators.
Steam™
LG’s washing machines, with Steam™ enabled, use performance-enhancing technology to eliminate 99.9% of dust, allergens and mites from your clothes. Not only this, but Steam™ has the added bonus of saving you time and money on your laundry, whilst also consuming less energy to help your household be more energy efficient.
4. LG recommended smart tech washing machines for your household
Our recommended LG TurboWash™ washing machine
Our LG FHD0905SWM 1200 rpm Washer Dryer is a WiFi enabled washer dryer that provides consumers with an all-in-one appliance that helps save space in the home and makes more room for families. It is AI DD™ intelligent care provides 18% more fabric protection by detecting the weight and softness of the fabric and choosing the optimal washing pattern, helping clothes last longer. The model’s boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door, as well as the hygienic and durable stainless lifter, enhance the product’s longevity. We do this to reassure customers that they will continue to receive hygienic care for a long period of use.
Our recommended Direct Drive™ Washing Machine
The LG FHM1409BDM uses smart technologies to protect your clothes and save you money. The 6 motion direct drive technology provides the user with optimized motion combinations for every fabric type, including scrubbing, rolling, stepping, swing, tumble, and filtration. These motions protect your fabric and ensure thorough care for long life of your cloth.