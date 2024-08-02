All about the best smart technologies in LG washing machines

A washing machine purchase is a long-term commitment, so it is important you are able to find a model that caters to all the needs of your household. From the style to the colour and load options, there are so many factors that you must consider when purchasing your next washing machine.



At LG, we want to simplify the washing machine buying process for our users. That’s why we have produced the following guide to give you an overview of all our LG washing machines, their features and why choosing a washing machine model with smart technologies is a great investment.

LG offers several different smart technologies in its home appliances range, and a number of the technologies we have developed are specifically tailored to make our washing machines as intelligent as possible.

The pandemic led people to spend more time at home. It reflected a shift in people needing their homes and the technology in their homes to work a bit harder for them.

Whether it is innovative features like a wifi-enabled washing machine that reduces laundry time or the need for quieter appliances while working from home – smart technologies are key to finding the optimal washing machine.

The smart home sector has seen an acceleration of adoption as people have had more time to play with the features in their existing appliances and gadgets.