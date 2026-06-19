What Are Frost-Free Refrigerators?

A frost-free refrigerator is defined as an appliance that uses a built-in automatic defrost system to prevent ice build-up inside the freezer and fridge compartments.

Unlike older models where you had to manually defrost, frost-free technology circulates cool air continuously using a fan and a heating element that periodically melts any accumulated frost — automatically.

Simply put, a frost-free refrigerator keeps your food, your shelves, and your experience cleaner, all the time.

So if you have questions like is a frost-free fridge better? Or do all fridges need defrosting? Or does LG have a frost-free refrigerator? – this blog might give some answers.