Best 5 LG Top Load Washing Machines in India (2021)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When it comes to buying washing machines for home, top load washing machines are the most popular choice. They allow easy access to your clothes and are comparatively gentler with your clothes. It is no big surprise that most brands have embraced the top load washing machines features practically. Even if you are on a low budget still, a top load washing machine is the best option for you.
LG without any doubt is one of the bestselling brands in India. So if you need a premium, fine design top load washing machine that is loaded with advanced features then LG is the best option. Below mentioned are a few points that help you in understanding that why you choose LG top load washing machine.
Why choose LG Top Load Washing Machine?
Smart Inverter Technology
Smart Inverter is an energy-saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary waterproof motor doesn’t corrode and is the most durable one in its league.
LG 3-Smart Motion & TurboDrum
3-Smart Motion, combined with TurboDrum™ and precise Smart Inverter control, upgrades the way of washing and provides better performance.
Jet Spray+
A fully automatic washing machine for a hands-free wash. The revolutionary in-built Jet Spray+ with its powerful water spray washes off dirt and excess detergent giving you the best wash possible without the use of hands. Now your hands will remain healthy and beautiful forever.
Smart Diagnosis
If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service Center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.
Auto Tub Clean Features
Once the washing process is done the auto tub clean feature cleans the washtub properly to remove all the remaining detergent and also helps to maintain the cleanliness of the washtub.
Stainless Steel Drum
The stainless steel drum makes the washing machine more durable and is also gives better wash performance.
Warranty
Mostly all the LG top load washing machines come with 2 years warranty and 10 Years long warranty on the motor. LG have their service centers in almost every city in India.
Best 5 LG Top Load Washing Machines in India
This is the best top load washing machine that comes with a capacity of 9Kg. The capacity is more than enough for 5 to 6 members if you have low washing requirements daily then this is also good for 7 members. The 5-star energy rating ensures that it is energy efficient and consumes less energy with beautiful New Middle Black Color.
This is one of the best-selling LG top load washing machines. It comes with 8.0 Kg of capacity which is perfect for a family of 4 to 5 members. Smart Motion, combined with TurboDrum™ and precise Smart Inverter control, upgrades the way of washing and provides better wash performance.
This is by far the best fully automatic Top Loader that comes with 7.5 Kg so this size is perfect for more than 3 to 4 members. It contains all the beneficial features which make it a top-selling washing machine. The washing machine comes with three types of wash motion for powerful washing to remove heavy stains and provides gentle care to the clothes to keep the clothes tangle-free performance
This fully automatic Top Loader that comes with 7.0 Kg allows you to create your own wash programs with additional options. Smart Motion, combined with TurboDrum™ and precise Smart Inverter control, upgrades the way of washing and provides better performance.
The size 6.5 Kg is just perfect for 2 to 3 members, couple or bachelor. With amazing features and benefits, this washing machine comes at a very affordable price range. It comes with a very powerful motor with smart inverter technology that enhances the washing performance. Not only does it enhance the washing performance but it has quiet performance.
We hope we have helped you in picking the best, ideal washing machine for you and your family. So what are you waiting for? Buy today!