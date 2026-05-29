What Washing Machine Capacity Does Your Family Actually Need?

Most people pick a washing machine based on price or brand, and then regret it six months later when they're running two back-to-back cycles just to finish the week's laundry.

The best way to avoid that mistake is to start with capacity.

Here's a simple load size calculation based on household size:

Family Size Recommended Capacity* 2–3 members 7+ kg 4–5 members 7–9 kg 6+ members 10kg+

In short, a weekly wash for a family of 4 adds up to roughly 10–14 kg. A 7–8 kg machine handles that in two cycles.