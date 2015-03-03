We all love watching movies in theatres now don’t we? And why not, it’s a different experience altogether. Big, bold, and brilliant. The screen is huge and everything appears larger than life and in finest of details. That is why we love going to the theatres. But when it comes to home watching other things (TV shows etc.) it’s not the same story as in a theatre. Because the TV cannot compete with the screen size of a theatre.

Guess what? All of this is about to change. Imagine watching your favourite shows, sports matches and what not on real big screen now. Imagine watching everything in a size that’s lifelike. Imagine an overwhelming cinematic experience everytime you watch television.

And this imagination is easily possible with the latest technological marvel from LG: Ultra High Definition 98 TV!