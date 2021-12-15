Bring cinema to life with LG Nanocell TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The world of television has opened doors to non-stop entertainment with the advent of NanoCell TVs. The exciting range of television not only caters to your infotainment but also connects you to your loved ones with just a click. Turn your home into the movie theatre you’ve been dreaming of with a NanoCell TV that’s truly cinematic.
Features of LG NanoCell TV
Ultra large screen
Upgrade movies nights with a cinematic display. Enjoy the full cinema experience from the comfort of your own home with LG NanoCell TV’s Ultra-Large Screen.
Full-array local dimming
With multiple precisely controlled dimming zones, Full Array Local Dimming offers improved backlight control to deliver deeper blacks. This enhances contrast, revealing a more detailed picture even in dark movie scenes.
Filmmaker mode
FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director’s original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.
Dolby vision IQ & Dolby atmos
LG NanoCell TVs come with the latest solutions from Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utilizes metadata and the TVs’ built-in light sensors to optimize picture quality based on content genre and ambient surroundings while Dolby Atmos simultaneously delivers multi-dimensional immersive sound. It’s a powerful combination that delivers a more realistic experience when watching a movie.
HDR 10 pro
LG’s own dynamic range technology, HDR 10 Pro, adjusts brightness to enhance color, reveal every tiny detail, and bring lifelike clarity to every image — it also intensifies regular HDR content. Now all your favorite movies and shows will be more vivid and vibrant from beginning to end.
Auto calibration
Auto Calibration supports high-level, hardware tuning allowing experts to perform fast calibration on LG NanoCell TVs. This ensures that the TV can be tuned to provide optimal image accuracy and helps to prevent potential luminance deviations to guarantee a high-quality picture that will satisfy even those with an expert eye.
Entertainment
LG NanoCell TVs support Netflix, Disney+hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. Now you can enjoy all your favorite movies, TV shows, and documentaries with extraordinary picture quality and immersive sound.