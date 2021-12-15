Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Bring Cinema to Life With LG NANOCELL TV 1

Bring cinema to life with LG Nanocell TV

12/15/2021

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

The world of television has opened doors to non-stop entertainment with the advent of NanoCell TVs. The exciting range of television not only caters to your infotainment but also connects you to your loved ones with just a click. Turn your home into the movie theatre you’ve been dreaming of with a NanoCell TV that’s truly cinematic.

 

Features of LG NanoCell TV

Ultra large screen

Upgrade movies nights with a cinematic display. Enjoy the full cinema experience from the comfort of your own home with LG NanoCell TV’s Ultra-Large Screen.

Full-array local dimming

With multiple precisely controlled dimming zones, Full Array Local Dimming offers improved backlight control to deliver deeper blacks. This enhances contrast, revealing a more detailed picture even in dark movie scenes.

Filmmaker mode

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director’s original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.

Dolby vision IQ & Dolby atmos

LG NanoCell TVs come with the latest solutions from Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utilizes metadata and the TVs’ built-in light sensors to optimize picture quality based on content genre and ambient surroundings while Dolby Atmos simultaneously delivers multi-dimensional immersive sound. It’s a powerful combination that delivers a more realistic experience when watching a movie.

HDR 10 pro

LG’s own dynamic range technology, HDR 10 Pro, adjusts brightness to enhance color, reveal every tiny detail, and bring lifelike clarity to every image — it also intensifies regular HDR content. Now all your favorite movies and shows will be more vivid and vibrant from beginning to end.

Auto calibration

Auto Calibration supports high-level, hardware tuning allowing experts to perform fast calibration on LG NanoCell TVs. This ensures that the TV can be tuned to provide optimal image accuracy and helps to prevent potential luminance deviations to guarantee a high-quality picture that will satisfy even those with an expert eye.

Entertainment

 

LG NanoCell TVs support Netflix, Disney+hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. Now you can enjoy all your favorite movies, TV shows, and documentaries with extraordinary picture quality and immersive sound.

#tv