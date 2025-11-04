The Bigger On Cooling feature is designed to cool effectively even at 55°C. Unlike other air conditioners that falter under extreme heat, the LG Bheem ensures consistent cooling and unmatched comfort during the peak of summer.

What Does LG Bheem Mean For Your Household?

From pets to children, modern Indian households need complete care and comfort to thrive. This is where LG Bheem shines out as a true hero.

Key Elements of LG Bheem

LG Bheem is more like an innovative thought built by a brand that keeps users at the centre of every new technology. Bheem is a smart, powerful, and comfort-driven feature that combines the following sub-features of LG Air Conditioners:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Enjoy greater savings and enhanced comfort with minimal human intervention, thanks to AI-powered optimization, helping the appliance understand your preferences better.

Cools Even at 55°C*

LG’s Air Conditioners are engineered to cool even in extreme temperatures up to 55°C with powerful and reliable cooling performance to handle any climate.

Convertible Cooling

Convertible cooling adjusts the cooling capacity, as per your needs, offering flexibility to save energy or ramp up comfort.

Viraat Mode

A useful feature for scorching heat days, you can achieve faster and more powerful cooling through this feature by increasing the cooling capacity to 116%, providing instant relief during the hottest of days.

Diet Mode+

LG Air Conditioner consumes energy at a minimum of 17% on Diet Mode+ (i.e. consuming 252W only). Not just you, now, your AC can diet too with this innovation.

HimClean

Enjoy a healthier indoor space with hassle-free freezing technology that cleans

the drainage and evaporator effectively.

*Cooling capacity tested at 55°C ambient temperature conditions. Applicable on the Bheem series and all 5-star models only.