What to do when db error is showing in top load washing machine? Should I call a technician for db error in LG washing machine? - if these are your questions with every minor problem in your LG washing machine, this blog can help you.

What Are the Common Washing Machine Problems?

1. The Machine Won't Start (or Shows a Door Open Error)

In a front load washing machine, the door lock is a safety mechanism — the machine simply will not run if it senses the door isn't fully latched. Check whether the door is firmly closed, whether anything is caught in the seal (a stray sock is a classic offender), and whether the power connection is secure.

In top load washing machines, the lid switch serves the same purpose. A faulty lid switch is one of the more common reasons a fully automatic top load washing machine refuses to start. If the switch has worn out, it will need to be replaced.

2. How To Know if My Washing Machine is Overloaded?

Overloading is probably the single most common cause of washing machine problems that people create for themselves. When you stuff too many clothes into the drum, several things go wrong at once: the machine vibrates excessively, the spin cycle becomes ineffective, clothes don't wash evenly, and over time, the motor and bearings take on more stress than they're built for.

LG's front load washing machines, for instance, are built with a Bigger Drum design specifically to handle larger Indian family loads without compromising wash quality.

3. What to do if my washing machine is making excessive noise?

A washing machine that sounds like it's trying to escape the bathroom is almost always an unbalanced load or an unlevel machine. When heavy items like jeans and towels clump together on one side of the drum, the spin cycle turns into a minor earthquake.

Redistribute the load evenly before starting a spin. If the vibration keeps going, check whether the machine is sitting level — all four feet should be firmly on the ground. LG's Inverter Direct Drive motor helps here significantly: since the drum connects directly to the motor without a belt or pulley system, there are less moving parts creating friction, which means less noise and vibration by design.

4. What Do I Do If There Is a Water Leak from the Washing Machine?

Water on the floor around your washing machine is a problem you should investigate immediately. The problem could be due to a damaged inlet or drain hose, a loose connection, an overfilled detergent dispenser, or (again) too much detergent creating excessive foam that overflows.

Check the hoses at the back of the machine — they should be tight and free of cracks. If you're using a liquid detergent, make sure you're using the right amount for your water type. In areas with hard water, detergent doesn't dissolve as easily, and excess suds are a common result.

5. What if The Clothes Are Coming Out Wet from the Washing Machine?

If your laundry is dripping when it comes out of the machine, the spin cycle isn't doing its job. This is often caused by an unbalanced load (the machine may have stopped the spin to protect itself), a blocked drain filter, or a kinked drain hose. You can follow the steps below:

  1. Step 1. Clean the drain filter regularly (it's usually located at the front bottom of front load machines)
  2. Step 2. Check that the drain hose isn't bent or blocked

6. How to get rid of the Foul Odor from the Washing Machine Drum?

This one is particularly common with front load machines. When residual water sits in the rubber door seal, combined with detergent buildup, bacteria and mold can develop.

The fix is regular maintenance:

Run a Tub Clean cycle once a month, wipe down the door seal after every few washes, and leave the door slightly ajar when the machine isn't in use to let the drum dry out.

How Can I Avoid Common Problems with My Washing Machine?

Prevention is genuinely simpler than repair. Here's what actually works:

  1. Use the right detergent in the right amount. High-efficiency detergents are designed for modern front load and fully automatic top load washing machines. Using regular detergent or too much of it creates excess foam, causes residue buildup, and can eventually damage internal components.
  2. Don't ignore the maintenance cycles. Your machine's Tub Clean feature exists for a reason. Use it. There is a feature called LG Smart Diagnosis that via the LG ThinQ app can also alert you when it's time to clean the tub, so you're never caught off guard.
  3. Sort your laundry by weight. Mixing very heavy and very light items in the same load causes imbalance. Wash bedsheets separately from t-shirts, and heavy towels separately from delicate fabrics.
  4. Check pockets before loading. Coins, keys, and paper clips are among the most common causes of drum and pump damage. It takes ten seconds to check; a pump replacement takes considerably longer (and costs considerably more).
  5. The best washing machine is ultimately one that's used correctly and maintained regularly. A little attention goes a long way — and when the technology is as smart as what LG packs into its machines, you're already halfway there. Check out LG washing machine range

FAQs

A. The answer is not at all, especially for a family of four or more. A 12 kg capacity like the LG FX1412A9K is well-suited to washing full loads of mixed clothing, bed linen, and heavier fabrics. With AI DD 2.0, 6 Motion Direct Drive, and Digital Dial, it is a practical choice for your family.

A. Simply put there is no clear answer to this. You can wash several short and lighter clothes or fewer large clothes in a 7 kg washing machine.

A. The short answer is: match the capacity to your household size, then decide between top load, semi-automatic, front load washing machine based on your budget, space, and washing habits.

Front load washing machines tend to offer more wash programs — LG's front load range includes Steam+ technology that is known for removing 99.9% of allergens and reducing wrinkles by 30%.

Top load washing machines are easier to use (no bending), generally more affordable. If you're looking for the best washing machine for everyday Indian households, LG offers an all-inclusive washing machine range in India across multiple price points — from the entry-level Smart Inverter series to the AI DD-powered Direct Drive range.

Disclaimer: Allergen reduction (99.9%) and wrinkle reduction (30%) claims are based on internal/third-party testing under specific operating conditions. Actual results may vary depending on load size, fabric type, and selected cycle.

A. The most common washing machine problems include the machine not starting (often a door or lid switch issue), overloading, excessive noise or vibration, water leaking, clothes coming out wet, and foul odour from the drum.

Most of these can be fixed at home by following simple steps:

  1. Step 1. Redistribute unbalanced loads
  2. Step 2. Clean the drain filter, check hoses for kinks or cracks
  3. Step 3. Run a Tub Clean cycle monthly.

LG washing machines with Inverter Direct Drive motors and Smart Diagnosis via the LG ThinQ app make it easier to catch and prevent these issues early.

A. The best way to avoid common washing machine problems is to use the right detergent in the correct amount (especially detergent for fully automatic top load and front load washing machines), avoid overloading the drum, sort laundry by weight, always check pockets before loading, and run a Tub Clean cycle at least once a month. Leaving the door slightly ajar after a wash also prevents mould and bad odours from building up in the drum seal.