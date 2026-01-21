Cool Summers, Warm Winters with LG Hot & Cold AC

Features of Hot & Cold Air Conditioner

Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology that adjusts cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached. This helps with energy savings (& even with bill savings in the long run).

Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

LG DUALCOOL AC features Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, which helps users save a lot of energy by stepping down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%.

The features work two-way and can increase the cooling capacity to 110%* when faster cooling is required. This is how it balances for both saving and cooling.

VIRAAT Mode

You can maximize your comfort in the scorching heat with a capacity boost of up to 116%. The feature provides maximum, powerful, and fast cooling by increasing the cooling capacity, reaching up to 116%.

It is designed for situations that require instant cooling. For instance, when you come home after grocery shopping in the summer season, you require something like Viraat Mode that can operate and provide quick cooling even in extremely high temperatures.

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

The DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner has an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer-fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivate more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. It demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

The step-wise process is:

Step 1 - Microorganisms come in contact with Cationic Silver lons

Step 2 - Dissolution of the outer layer of the microorganism by Cationic Silver lons

Step 3 - Rupturing the RNA/DNA of microorganisms & deactivating Viruses, fungi, mould, and bacteria to provide satisfactory protection, cleansing the air

Cools at 55°C

With city temperatures going extreme, LG air conditioners strive to make life comfortable and easy for buyers. With hot & cold air conditioners that can deliver powerful cooling even in extreme temperatures of up to 55°C, you do not need to worry about scorching summers.

Durability That Lasts Longer

Now that you know about the comfort LG air conditioners have to offer, you must know what it takes to build the durability and performance of our home appliances.

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean* Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied to the copper tubes of the air conditioner’s indoor unit provides exceptional durability for air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected by sand, salt, industrial smoke, and pollutants.

Resists Rust and Corrosion

Double-sided anti-corrosion Ocean Black Protection that protects the air conditioner from rust and corrosion caused by harsh Indian weather conditions or industrial pollutants.

Enhances Durability

Extend the lifetime of the Air Conditioner by making the evaporator and heat exchanger corrosion-resistant.

Save on Costs

The enhanced protection can lead to cost savings on regular maintenance, helping you save on maintenance in the long run.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to the indoor unit in a split AC.

Models of Hot & Cold AC

1. US-H19VNXE - LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2025 Model

Key Features

• DUAL Inverter

• Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

• Hot & Cold Model

• 4 Way Swing

• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

• Gold Fin+

2. US-H24VNXE - LG 3 Star (2.0) Split AC, Hot & Cold, Super Convertible 5-in-1, Anti-Virus Protection, Gold Fin+, 6.3 kW, 2025 Model

Key Features

• DUAL Inverter

• Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

• Hot & Cold Model

• 4 Way Swing

• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

• Gold Fin+

3. US-H18VNXE - LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, Super Convertible 5-in-1, Gold Fin+, Anti Virus Protection, 4.4 kW, 2025 Model

Key Features

• DUAL Inverter

• Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

• Hot & Cold Model

• 4 Way Swing

• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

4. US-H19BNXE - LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2025 Model

Key Features

• DUAL Inverter

• Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

• Hot & Cold Model

• 4 Way Swing

• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

• Gold Fin+