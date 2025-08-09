Delicate to Woven - Every Fabric Is Protected with LG Washing Machines

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Laundry is a daily task that is part of our routine. But for delicate fabrics like chiffon, silk, wool, or lace, that routine can suddenly feel challenging.
Most people hesitate to put anything delicate into the washing machine, fearing shrinkage, tearing, or damage to fabric's texture. They prefer hand washing, which consumes time, over cautious sorting or even dry cleaning. Every solution seems viable except tossing it in the washing machine.
With LG Washing Machines, it is time to change that tedious laundry process for every delicate fabric. Thanks to innovations like AI Direct Drive®, 6 Motion Direct Drive, and smart sensing, LG machines are built to help you with the full range of your wardrobe — from rugged denim to woven cotton, from fabrics like fine silks, with confidence, care, and convenience.
Be Ready for Daily Laundry Care
Most washing machines treat every fabric the same way: spin, rinse, wash, and repeat. The process might be okay for everyday cotton, but it is not an option for lace tops, embellished garments, or soft synthetics.
Many users deal with this by sorting every load by washing manually, a time-consuming process that often results in smaller, less efficient loads and extra water and energy usage.
Users need a solution that understands fabric variety and automatically adjusts to handle each type with the right motion and care. LG Washing Machines offer a blend of smart fabric recognition and custom motion control, so you can skip the second-guessing and wash with confidence.
Gentle Isn’t Optional: Why Fabric Care Matters
One of the main worries people have about washing machines is fabric damage. A brand-new item of clothing may become a write-off due to colour fading, shape distortion, pilling, or even rips. LG front-load washing machines tackle this with AI DD®, a new-age technology that picks ideal wash patterns from 20,000 pre-programmed wash combinations, in addition to weighing the laundry and detecting the softness and texture of the fabric.
Therefore, LG makes sure that everything is handled with care, whether it's a lightweight summer dress or a handwoven scarf.
6 Motion Direct Drive: Hand-Washing Intelligence in a Drum
At the heart of LG’s advanced fabric care system is 6 Motion Direct Drive technology. Instead of relying on one-size-fits-all drum movement, LG uses six specially designed motions to mimic the nuances of hand washing:
• Stepping: It prevents wrinkles on shirts and trousers with a gentle lifting motion.
• Swing: This smooth action is designed for delicate fabrics like chiffon and satin, reducing friction and creasing.
• Tumbling: The standard rotation for mixed or daily laundry, suitable for shirts, t-shirts, and uniforms.
• Filtration: Ideal for thick fabrics like towels or blankets, soaking them deeply for better detergent dispersion.
• Rolling: A silent wash that keeps clothes below the waterline, minimizing direct contact and fabric wear.
• Scrubbing: Intense cleaning motion for items with deep-set stains like socks or collars.
This multi-motion approach ensures that each fabric type gets the care it requires, reducing the chances of over-washing or under-cleaning.
One Washing Machine: Zero Stress
If you constantly have to sort for heavy towels, sportswear, linen sheets, and more, this only means multiple wash cycles, extra effort, and inconsistent load sizes.
Our Washing Machines eliminate this stress. With AI Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD, the machine detects and adapts to each load, even when fabrics are mixed. So now,
• You can confidently include delicate items in the same load as everyday wear.
• There’s no need to manually select special cycles — the machine does it for you.
• Time, water, and energy are all used more efficiently.
More Features for Fabrics Care
Steam+™ Technology
LG’s Steam+™ feature provides deeper cleaning by penetrating fibres and removing 99.9*% of allergens like dust mites, pet dander, and pollen, as approved by the British Allergy Foundation. It also reduces wrinkles by 30*%, making post-wash ironing easier or unnecessary for many garments.
*Tested by 3rd Party under standard conditions. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for
reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen allergen, fungi, and bacteria. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles. For more details, visit www.lg.com.
Bigger Drums, Better Loads
With LG’s Bigger Drum design, you can wash more in one go, even large & bulky items, without increasing the machine size. More space inside also means less tangling and creasing, giving clothes a smoother finish.
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
This motor connects directly to the drum, reducing noise, vibration, and wear. Fewer parts mean more durability and quieter operation, especially helpful during night-time washes.
Smart Control with LG ThinQ™
LG delivers smarter appliances with its ThinQ™ app. Using your smartphone you can start, pause, or monitor laundry cycles remotely. Additionally, you can download up to 20 additional cycles to suit your laundry needs and preferences. The Smart Diagnosis™ helps to detect and troubleshoot issues with your washing machine.
Functional Design in Every Detail
LG Washing Machines feature state-of-the-art design for ultimate fabric protection and ease of use. Here is how:
• Stainless Steel Drums & Lifters: Unlike plastic parts, these resist bacterial build-up and ensure hygiene with every wash.
• Auto Tub Clean: Keeps the inside of your machine fresh and clean, preventing lint and detergent residue from clinging to your laundry.
• Soft Closing Doors (Top Load Washing Machines): Reduce slamming and protect delicate items caught in the lid.
What All Can You Wash in an LG Washing Machine?
Delicate Fabrics:
You can safely clean silk, satin, lace, and light chiffon garments using the swing and stepping motions.
Daily Wear:
Cotton, synthetic blends, uniforms, shirts, and undergarments — ideal for the tumbling and scrubbing motions.
Heavy Loads:
Towels, bedsheets, denim, or woven woollens benefit from the filtration and rolling movements.
Babywear or Allergy-Prone Clothing:
Use Steam+™ and Allergy Care cycles to sanitize without damaging soft fabrics.
Mixed Loads:
Let AI DD® and 6 Motion DD handle the guesswork and adjust dynamically for all included fabric types.
LG Washing Machines are designed to take the guesswork out of laundry. You no longer have to choose between fabric protection and cleaning performance. With intelligent features like AI DD®, 6 Motion DD, Steam+™, and Smart ThinQ™, LG ensures that every fabric — from delicate to woven — is treated just right.
No more anxiety about washing those lace garments or linens. Check out the complete LG washing machine range!