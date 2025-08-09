Delicate to Woven - Every Fabric Is Protected with LG Washing Machines

Laundry is a daily task that is part of our routine. But for delicate fabrics like chiffon, silk, wool, or lace, that routine can suddenly feel challenging.

Most people hesitate to put anything delicate into the washing machine, fearing shrinkage, tearing, or damage to fabric's texture. They prefer hand washing, which consumes time, over cautious sorting or even dry cleaning. Every solution seems viable except tossing it in the washing machine.

With LG Washing Machines, it is time to change that tedious laundry process for every delicate fabric. Thanks to innovations like AI Direct Drive®, 6 Motion Direct Drive, and smart sensing, LG machines are built to help you with the full range of your wardrobe — from rugged denim to woven cotton, from fabrics like fine silks, with confidence, care, and convenience.

Be Ready for Daily Laundry Care

Most washing machines treat every fabric the same way: spin, rinse, wash, and repeat. The process might be okay for everyday cotton, but it is not an option for lace tops, embellished garments, or soft synthetics.

Many users deal with this by sorting every load by washing manually, a time-consuming process that often results in smaller, less efficient loads and extra water and energy usage.

Users need a solution that understands fabric variety and automatically adjusts to handle each type with the right motion and care. LG Washing Machines offer a blend of smart fabric recognition and custom motion control, so you can skip the second-guessing and wash with confidence.