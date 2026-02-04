Diet Mode+: How LG ACs Cool Efficiently During Peak Summers

Summer in India doesn't arrive gradually. One week it's bearable, the next you're sleeping with three fans and still sweating.

The AC goes on. The relief is instant. Then the electricity bill arrives.

Why Do You Get Higher Electricity Bills?

You didn't overuse the AC. You were just hot.

But somehow the bill tells a different story every single month, and the worst part is, you can't figure out where all that electricity actually went.

Here's the honest answer: it went into how your AC runs, not just how long it runs.

The Real Problem With Most ACs

Older and conventional ACs work in one mode, full blast. There is no consideration for the kind of cooling level you require.

● Cool hard → shut off → room warms up → cool hard again

● This on-off cycle is where most of the energy waste happens

● It's not efficient. It's just unnecessary and expensive

Modern inverter ACs improved this by running at variable speeds, reinvented for efficiency. But LG's Diet Mode+ goes a step further — it specifically targets the energy being consumed after your room is already comfortable.

That's the gap no one talks about. LG Diet Mode+ with LG air conditioners fills it.

So What Exactly Is Diet Mode+?

It's a single-setting feature on select LG ACs.

When activated, the compressor adjusts to a lower, more disciplined workload once your room hits a comfortable temperature. The fan continues circulating air efficiently, so the room doesn't feel stuffy, but the system stops overdoing it.

LG Diet Mode+ Fully Explained

Diet Mode+ leverages inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort.

Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning.

No complicated settings. No compromises. Just a smarter way to stay cool.