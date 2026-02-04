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Diet Mode+: How LG ACs Cool Efficiently During Peak Summers

Diet Mode+: How LG ACs Cool Efficiently During Peak Summers

04/02/2026

Summer in India doesn't arrive gradually. One week it's bearable, the next you're sleeping with three fans and still sweating.

The AC goes on. The relief is instant. Then the electricity bill arrives.

 

 

Why Do You Get Higher Electricity Bills?

You didn't overuse the AC. You were just hot.

But somehow the bill tells a different story every single month, and the worst part is, you can't figure out where all that electricity actually went.

Here's the honest answer: it went into how your AC runs, not just how long it runs.

 

 

The Real Problem With Most ACs

Older and conventional ACs work in one mode, full blast. There is no consideration for the kind of cooling level you require.

● Cool hard → shut off → room warms up → cool hard again

● This on-off cycle is where most of the energy waste happens

● It's not efficient. It's just unnecessary and expensive

Modern inverter ACs improved this by running at variable speeds, reinvented for efficiency. But LG's Diet Mode+ goes a step further — it specifically targets the energy being consumed after your room is already comfortable.

That's the gap no one talks about. LG Diet Mode+ with LG air conditioners fills it.

 

 

So What Exactly Is Diet Mode+?

It's a single-setting feature on select LG ACs.

When activated, the compressor adjusts to a lower, more disciplined workload once your room hits a comfortable temperature. The fan continues circulating air efficiently, so the room doesn't feel stuffy, but the system stops overdoing it.

LG Diet Mode+ Fully Explained

Diet Mode+ leverages inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort.

Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning.

No complicated settings. No compromises. Just a smarter way to stay cool.

 

 

Old AC vs. LG AC with Diet Mode+

 Older Non-Inverter ACLG AC with Diet Mode+
Compressor behaviourFull on / Full offVariable, adjusts to room conditions
Energy managementNoneActive and responsive
Bill controlNot possibleDiet Mode+ puts you in control

If your AC is 5+ years old and non-inverter, this table is essentially the story of your electricity bill.

When Should You Actually Use It?

When Should You Actually Use It?

When Should You Actually Use It?

This is what most product pages don't tell you and it matters.

Diet Mode+ is not meant for a room that's been baking all afternoon. Use full cooling first. Once the room is comfortable, that's your cue.

SituationUse Diet Mode+?Why
Just turned AC on, hot roomNot yetLet it cool fully first
Room already comfortableYesMaintain comfort, reduce draw
Sleeping hoursYesPerfect — body temp drops, room needs less
Large gathering, room warming upNoHigher load needs full power
Work from home, moderate heatYesEfficient all-day comfort

A simple habit: cool first, then switch to Diet Mode+. Let it handle the rest. It Gets Smarter With ThinQ

Diet Mode+ becomes even more useful when paired with LG's ThinQ app.

● Activate Diet Mode+ from your phone without getting up

● Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa via voice commands

● Combine with Energy Manager+ to set a monthly bill target — the AC works toward it automatically

 

It isn't just convenient. It is the difference between guessing your bill and actually managing it.

The Models to Look At This Season

Both are 1.5-ton, 5-star inverter ACs from LG's lineup, built for Indian summers.

 

 

Model Comparison?

 

FeatureAS-Q20JWZEAS-Q20JWZE
Diet Mode+YesYes
Star Rating5 Star5 Star
ThinQ Wi-FiYesYes
Viraat ModeYesYes
Cools up to 55°CYesYes
Energy Manager+YesYes

Both cool powerfully on the worst days. Diet Mode+ makes sure they don't punish you for it on the bill.

Should You Upgrade? Here's the Honest Take

If you're on the fence, ask yourself one question:

How much have I spent on electricity in the last two summers running my old AC?

Older ACs cost more, and they do it quietly, every single day.

 

● A 5-star inverter AC with Diet Mode+ consumes significantly less power over time

● Smart features like Energy Manager+ help you track and control consumption actively

● The savings compound — not just this summer, but every summer after

 

The upfront cost of upgrading is a one-time thing. The savings are ongoing.

 

The Bottom Line

Summer is coming whether you're ready or not. You will run your air conditioner and pay the bill, but the question is whether it's working for you or just working.

Diet Mode+ is a small toggle that changes a big equation. Cool room. Smarter AC. Lower bill.

That's it. That's the whole story. Explore LG air conditioners here.