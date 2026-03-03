Dishwasher Reality Check: Wash Stainless Steel Utensils Without A Doubt

Is a dishwasher as effective as handwashing utensils? It has been years and years that Indians have been dealing with such dilemmas about dishwashers. Eventually, as urban households' schedules grew busier, dishwashers found their place in Indian kitchens.

LG dishwashers strive to change the perception of being just another “home appliance” and even reach beyond it through features such as Quadwash and TrueSteam. But do they pass the real test of kitchens in India? Indian kitchens rely heavily on stainless steel utensils, so it is understandable if you ask - Can I wash stainless steel utensils in LG dishwashers? Find out as you read ahead.

Can I Put Stainless Steel Utensils In LG Dishwashers?

The small answer is yes, LG dishwashers work well with stainless steel utensils. Steel, ceramic, and glass - LG's dishwashers handle these utensils safely. TrueSteam models are great for stubborn Indian kitchen stains, providing a thorough clean. They will come out clean if you load them onto the cutlery rack or basket, making sure that any sharp edges are secure and do not obstruct the spray arms.

Check out the video.

A looming concern for you might also be whether dishwashers provide clean dishes or not. A deep dive into the features might help you.

Is It Hygienic To Use LG Dishwasher?

Do you know that hot water is better for cleaning purposes? But when you try to use hot water for cleaning dishes by hand, it dries up your skin. And when you think of dishwashers, the doubt creeps in - ‘Are my dishes actually getting cleaned through dishwashers?’

LG dishwashers combine the two qualities– hygiene and steam [MMHM1] to deliver thorough dish cleaning through these features:

TrueSteam® - A feature that cleans your dishes and utensils through hot water. Steam made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every dish inside the tub, leading to neatness and sparkling clean dishes. Pure water particles of steam also help reduce water spots.

Efficient Soaking: Tiny particles in high-temperature steam make it simple to remove stains from plates.

Less Water Spots - TrueSteam® reduces water stains and leaves dishes spotless. So every grain you consume in your dishes is healthy and clean.

QuadWash™ - QuadWash™ uses powerful Multi-Motion spray arms and strong water jets that rotate in multiple directions, reaching every corner of the dishwasher. This ensures your dishes get cleaned thoroughly on the first wash itself, saving you time and giving consistently spotless results.

Four Washing Arms - With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Multi-Directional Rotation - The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.