What Is Inverter Technology? Why Does It Matter?

The best way to understand inverter technology is through a simple comparison. A non-inverter AC works like a car that can only go at full speed or stop completely. It runs at maximum power until the room reaches the set temperature, then shuts off.

When the temperature rises again, it restarts, consuming a surge of energy each time.

LG's DUAL Inverter goes further. Featuring Varied Speed Dual Rotary compressors, it offers a high-speed cooling range that conventional inverter compressors cannot reach.

The result: faster cooling when you need it most, and greater energy savings during steady-state operation.