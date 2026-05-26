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Key Takeaways
- LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor uses Varied Speed Dual Rotary technology, delivering faster cooling with significantly lower noise and vibration.
- Unlike a non-inverter AC that repeatedly stops and starts its motor, the DUAL Inverter keeps the motor running at varying speeds, which means more efficient energy management and lower electricity bills.
- LG backs the DUAL Inverter Compressor with a 10-year warranty, a direct signal of the confidence LG has in its durability and long-term performance.
It is peak summer in India. The temperature outside has crossed 44°C. You turn on your AC and within minutes, the room starts cooling down. No loud startup noise, no sudden blasts of cold air followed by warm spells, just steady, quiet, comfortable cooling.
That’s the experience of LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor doing exactly what it was designed to do.
What Is Inverter Technology? Why Does It Matter?
The best way to understand inverter technology is through a simple comparison. A non-inverter AC works like a car that can only go at full speed or stop completely. It runs at maximum power until the room reaches the set temperature, then shuts off.
When the temperature rises again, it restarts, consuming a surge of energy each time.
LG's DUAL Inverter goes further. Featuring Varied Speed Dual Rotary compressors, it offers a high-speed cooling range that conventional inverter compressors cannot reach.
The result: faster cooling when you need it most, and greater energy savings during steady-state operation.
|Aspect
|Non-Inverter AC
|LG DUAL Inverter AC
|Working Style
|Operates like a car at full speed or complete stop
|Advanced variable-speed operation with wider control range
|Compressor Function
|Turns ON at full power and completely OFF after reaching temperature
|Uses Dual Rotary compressors with varied speeds
|Temperature Control
|Fluctuates due to frequent start-stop cycles
|Maintains highly precise and stable cooling
|Energy Consumption
|High, due to repeated power surges during restart
|Optimized for both high efficiency and high performance
|Cooling Performance
|Slower cooling due to intermittent operation
|Faster cooling with enhanced performance range
|Operating Range
|Fixed speed operation
|Wide frequency range (10Hz to 120Hz)
|Efficiency Range
|No dedicated efficiency optimization
|Covers both power-saving and high-speed cooling zones
|Overall Benefit
|Basic cooling with higher energy use
|Faster cooling + greater energy savings
What Makes the DUAL Inverter More Durable?
The DUAL Inverter Compressor comes with a 10-year warranty, as per the brand. According to Amazon, LG air conditioners are among the leading brands in India, providing the highest compressor warranty.
This durability comes from the design itself:
- Fewer mechanical start-stop cycles mean less wear on components over time
- The motor runs continuously at optimised speeds rather than taking the strain of repeated heavy startups
- ADC Safety Sensors: Ambient, Discharge, and Condenser sensors monitor the system at every step of operation, ensuring the compressor is protected from unsafe conditions
The ADC Sensor system is worth noting specifically. It actively protects the compressor by sensing discharge temperature, monitoring refrigerant levels, and regulating refrigerant flow to keep pressure within safe limits. Better safety at every step means a longer, more reliable machine life.
What Does Consistent Cooling Performance Feel Like?
Most people notice inconsistent cooling as a comfort problem, the room feels cold for a while, then a bit warm, then cold again.
The DUAL Inverter eliminates that cycle. Because the compressor continuously adjusts its speed, the room temperature is maintained with minimal fluctuation.
LG's Convertible Cooling builds on this foundation further. It uses deep learning and AI logic to automatically govern temperature, fan speed, and cooling mode based on room conditions — so the AC is always operating at the most efficient setting for your specific environment at that moment.
Features like Energy Manager+ and Diet Mode+ help you gain complete control over your electricity bills, saving power and money.
All these features combined make LG Window Air Conditioners durable and performance-centric. Check out the range, and bring home an LG air conditioner.
FAQs
A. LG Air Conditioners are engineered to cool even in extreme outdoor temperatures up to 55°C. The DUAL Inverter Compressor combined with optimised airflow, maintains steady cooling performance even under the harshest summer conditions across India.
A. The 10-year warranty applies to the compressor across LG's DUAL Inverter range. LG additionally offers a 5-year comprehensive warranty on PCB and Motors. For specific warranty coverage by model, LG recommends checking with an authorised LG dealer or visiting lg.com/in/support.
A. Viraat Mode can boost cooling capacity up to 124% providing instant, powerful cooling during extreme heat. The varying cooling capacity is helpful for varying temperatures.
A. Yes. LG's ThinQ App allows you to monitor your AC's energy consumption anytime, anywhere, having real-time power usage data. The Energy Manager+ feature, available on select models, lets you set a target electricity bill amount based on your area's per-unit cost and automatically optimises compressor usage to help you stay within that target.
A. Yes. The LG Window Inverter AC with DualCool Technology delivers faster cooling, energy efficiency, and quiet operation.