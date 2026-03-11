Energy Manager+ Explained: Control Cooling & Your Electricity Bill

Summers in India are scorching, with hot winds blowing, making it difficult for you to stay put even in your home. ACs stay on throughout the day, leading to excessive energy consumption in Indian households. Air conditioning energy consumption in India is on the rapid rise, with electricity demand for space cooling increasing by 21% between 2019 and 2022.

AC ownership is expected to grow ninefold by 2050 , with ACs accounting for 10% of current electricity demand, a figure projected to rise to 25-30% by 2030.

The rapid rise calls for a shift from manual temperature control to intelligent energy usage, where LG’s Energy Manager+ rises as a key feature.

Why Do You Need an Energy Manager AC?

By now, you know that with Energy Manager+, you gain complete control over your electricity bills by using insights from your usage history. The insights optimize your LG Air Conditioner's energy consumption, helping prevent unexpected electricity charges, giving you complete peace of mind.

But is that the only reason why you need an energy manager + AC in your house? Basically, this is the prime reason, but there is more to the story that emerges on the surface.

A Complete Energy Planning System

There was a time when expensive energy bills actually made you decide against buying an AC. With Energy Manager+, that changes fully. It is a planning system that consists of the following steps:

● With a tap on the ThinQ App, you can set a target electricity bill based on your area’s per-unit cost.

● Energy Manager+ analyses your AC’s usage history and recommends realistic operating hours and consumption levels.

● Once activated, it runs a one-time energy-saving operation that optimizes the compressor usage to help you stay within your target.

● While active, “EO” appears on the indoor unit.

What Are The Benefits of Energy Manager+?

Energy Manager+ is a user-friendly feature with multiple benefits, like:

Controlling Electricity Bills

● Fix your target bill amount to manage energy usage effectively by pre-setting your desired electricity bill.

● View real-time estimates of your monthly electricity bill based on your fixed consumption target.

● Receive notifications if your planned electricity consumption exceeds the fixed limit.

Always Auto Energy Saving Mode

● One-time adjust power consumption to achieve energy-saving operation based on daily control.

● Prevents exceeding the target electricity usage limit by measuring & monitoring the power consumption of Air Conditioners.