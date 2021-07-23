Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ENJOY BOTH TV AND MONITOR TOGETHER WITH LG 32SP510M LED TV MONITOR

07/23/2021

Take a glimpse into the future and discover a complete multi-media experience for work or leisure with LG TV monitors. LG LED TV Monitor has dual purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor, presenting a new way of combining technology with lifestyle.

 

 

TV Monitor

Features of LG 32SP510M LED TV Monitor

• Full HD Display

31.5 (80.01cm) Full HD display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.

 

    • Wide Viewing Angle

    LG TV Monitor delivers accurate colors at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.

     

        • Cinema Mode

        When you want to watch a movie in your own space, Cinema Mode’s full visibility makes it possible to capture all the important moments, even in dark scenes.

         

              • 5W x 2 Stereo Speaker

              Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

               

                    • Wall Mountable

                    Try mounting your TV monitor according to your interior situations and take advantage of the space-saving effect.

                     

                    Enjoy total home entertainment in your own space with LG 32SP510M LED TV Monitor.

                     

                    #computerproducts


