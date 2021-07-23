ENJOY BOTH TV AND MONITOR TOGETHER WITH LG 32SP510M LED TV MONITOR

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Take a glimpse into the future and discover a complete multi-media experience for work or leisure with LG TV monitors. LG LED TV Monitor has dual purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor, presenting a new way of combining technology with lifestyle.
TV Monitor
Features of LG 32SP510M LED TV Monitor
• Full HD Display
31.5 (80.01cm) Full HD display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.
• Wide Viewing Angle
LG TV Monitor delivers accurate colors at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.
• Cinema Mode
When you want to watch a movie in your own space, Cinema Mode’s full visibility makes it possible to capture all the important moments, even in dark scenes.
• 5W x 2 Stereo Speaker
Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.
• Wall Mountable
Try mounting your TV monitor according to your interior situations and take advantage of the space-saving effect.
Enjoy total home entertainment in your own space with LG 32SP510M LED TV Monitor.
#computerproducts
