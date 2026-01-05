Essential & Easy Tips to Keep Your LG AC Running Like New (AMC Plug-In)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Whether it is peak summer months, humid days, and dusty winds, your air conditioner works through for your comfort and convenience.
However, the cooling efficiency can decline over time without proper maintenance of your air conditioner, same as other appliances. Energy consumption can increase, and unexpected breakdowns may catch you off guard. Yet, many households delay or skip routine maintenance altogether, paving the way for inconvenience and home appliance breakdown.
Calling unverified service agents for AC service can lead to overpriced gas refills, vague diagnoses, and unnecessary repairs, leaving you paying more for poor-quality fixes. What is supposed to be routine service turns into repeated stress.
One appliance shouldn’t demand this much worry. So what’s the way to protect your AC and your wallet?
Why Does LG AMC Services Make Sense?
LG’s Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) is your answer to a predictable, professional, and peace-of-mind service. Designed for LG appliances, AMC ensures that your air conditioner is maintained by LG-trained technicians using genuine parts and standardised procedures without any guesswork, overselling or hidden costs.
LG AMC gives you scheduled service with checklists, seasonal care, and transparent assessments, instead of random visits from unknown technicians. From cleaning filters and coils to checking refrigerant levels and electrical safety, each visit is purpose-driven. The service that ensures your appliance performs like new, not just this year, but every year, at an affordable price.
Regular, proactive maintenance under AMC reduces the chance of costly repairs from untrained, local technicians.
While most brands try to hide the AMC information, selling it only as a by-product, LG functions differently. Being highly customer-centric since our inception, we don’t hide anything. This blog informs you about AMC and its details.
Features of the LG AMC Program
Nationwide Presence
With LG AMC for air conditioners, you are backed by one of the largest service networks in the country. 929 Authorised LG Service Centres and 61 Direct LG Service Centres ensure that timely, professional help is never far from reach.
Supporting this wide network is a robust team of 12,997 LG Service Engineers—company-trained professionals equipped to handle product-specific issues with precision. Whether you are in a metro or a smaller town, the reach is truly pan-India:
• 22 centres in the North
• 16 in the West
• 5 in the East
• 18 in the South
No matter where you live, your LG home appliance gets the service it deserves, with regional access and consistent quality at every touch point.
Other Features of LG AMC
LG AMC* is built around trust, transparency, and long-term appliance care. Here's what you get when you opt in:
Hassle-Free Experience: With 24/7 complaint registration available via voice and WhatsApp, LG ensures support is always accessible and seamless.
Qualified Engineers: All service is handled by LG-trained engineers, ensuring your appliance is maintained with deep product knowledge and genuine expertise.
Genuine Spare Parts: 100% LG-authorised parts are used for all repairs and replacements, preserving the integrity and performance of your appliance.
On-Time Service: Quick response times and timely resolutions are at the heart of AMC services, so you never have to worry about prolonged downtime.
Complete Ownership: AMC isn’t just a service plan—it’s a long-term commitment. Customers enjoy comprehensive coverage without piecemeal billing.
Maximised Savings: Avail discounted pricing when you opt for AMC within 30 days of product purchase, making it not just convenient but cost-effective too.
*terms & conditions apply
LG Best Care Plans*
Currently, LG India offers a Premium and a Gold Plan for Home Appliances & Entertainment category products. While the Gold Plan can be the starting point for many customers, Platinum offers an edge and advantage over Gold.
Customers get a proactive maintenance service and one-time FPD (Flat Panel Display) Panel Damage Coverage every year with the Platinum Plan. In short, it is LG’s Seal of Trust that customers get with proactive support. They don’t have to worry about the service.
*terms & conditions apply
Best Care Plans* Specific to Air Conditioners
With Platinum, Gold, and Silver Plans, LG offers 3 best care plans to cater to air conditioner users. The Platinum Plan is LG’s most comprehensive AMC option for the air conditioner range, covering labour, parts, gas charges, and transportation—eliminating any hidden charges. It includes one auto-scheduled annual maintenance, saving you the hassle of remembering service dates.
It ensures consistent performance and long-term reliability through certified LG care. For those seeking maximum convenience and complete peace of mind, the Platinum Plan is the most dependable, all-inclusive maintenance solution.
*terms & conditions apply
LG Warranty Information
Getting genuine warranty terms on home appliances is a massive struggle for customers buying from various brands. LG India’s approach stands ahead and beyond competition with sorted warranty terms for air conditioners, as follows:
10-Year Default Warranty on Compressor
5-Year Warranty on PCB and Motor
All Other Function Parts and Services Covered by AMC
*Proactive Maintenance Service under Platinum Plan
*T&C Apply.
Other Handy Tips for your AC
Clean filters every month during high-use periods
Dust and debris clog filters quickly during frequent use, reducing airflow and cooling efficiency. Monthly cleaning helps maintain consistent performance and lowers energy consumption.
Keep outdoor unit clear of obstruction
Leaves, dust, or objects near the outdoor unit block the ventilation and overheat the system. Ensure at least a couple of feet of clear space around it for proper airflow.
Don’t ignore early signs like unusual sounds or weak cooling
Unusual noises or reduced cooling often signal issues like gas leakage, fan problems, or motor wear. Early service prevents bigger, more expensive damage later.
LG For Best After-Sales Service
LG stands for customer trust, building long-term relationships with users. With LG Air Conditioner AMC, our after-sales service experience is all about convenience, affordability and increasing the life of your home appliance. Visit lg.com/in for more information.
Disclaimer - Please note that all the AMC, warranty and after-sales service information is subject to the brand’s terms and conditions. Please collect complete information from the seller about AMC, warranty and after-sales service information.