Essential & Easy Tips to Keep Your LG AC Running Like New (AMC Plug-In)

Whether it is peak summer months, humid days, and dusty winds, your air conditioner works through for your comfort and convenience.







However, the cooling efficiency can decline over time without proper maintenance of your air conditioner, same as other appliances. Energy consumption can increase, and unexpected breakdowns may catch you off guard. Yet, many households delay or skip routine maintenance altogether, paving the way for inconvenience and home appliance breakdown.







Calling unverified service agents for AC service can lead to overpriced gas refills, vague diagnoses, and unnecessary repairs, leaving you paying more for poor-quality fixes. What is supposed to be routine service turns into repeated stress.







One appliance shouldn’t demand this much worry. So what’s the way to protect your AC and your wallet?







Why Does LG AMC Services Make Sense?

LG’s Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) is your answer to a predictable, professional, and peace-of-mind service. Designed for LG appliances, AMC ensures that your air conditioner is maintained by LG-trained technicians using genuine parts and standardised procedures without any guesswork, overselling or hidden costs.







LG AMC gives you scheduled service with checklists, seasonal care, and transparent assessments, instead of random visits from unknown technicians. From cleaning filters and coils to checking refrigerant levels and electrical safety, each visit is purpose-driven. The service that ensures your appliance performs like new, not just this year, but every year, at an affordable price.







Regular, proactive maintenance under AMC reduces the chance of costly repairs from untrained, local technicians.







While most brands try to hide the AMC information, selling it only as a by-product, LG functions differently. Being highly customer-centric since our inception, we don’t hide anything. This blog informs you about AMC and its details.

Features of the LG AMC Program

Nationwide Presence

With LG AMC for air conditioners, you are backed by one of the largest service networks in the country. 929 Authorised LG Service Centres and 61 Direct LG Service Centres ensure that timely, professional help is never far from reach.







Supporting this wide network is a robust team of 12,997 LG Service Engineers—company-trained professionals equipped to handle product-specific issues with precision. Whether you are in a metro or a smaller town, the reach is truly pan-India:

• 22 centres in the North

• 16 in the West

• 5 in the East

• 18 in the South







No matter where you live, your LG home appliance gets the service it deserves, with regional access and consistent quality at every touch point.







Other Features of LG AMC

LG AMC* is built around trust, transparency, and long-term appliance care. Here's what you get when you opt in:







Hassle-Free Experience: With 24/7 complaint registration available via voice and WhatsApp, LG ensures support is always accessible and seamless.







Qualified Engineers: All service is handled by LG-trained engineers, ensuring your appliance is maintained with deep product knowledge and genuine expertise.







Genuine Spare Parts: 100% LG-authorised parts are used for all repairs and replacements, preserving the integrity and performance of your appliance.







On-Time Service: Quick response times and timely resolutions are at the heart of AMC services, so you never have to worry about prolonged downtime.







Complete Ownership: AMC isn’t just a service plan—it’s a long-term commitment. Customers enjoy comprehensive coverage without piecemeal billing.







Maximised Savings: Avail discounted pricing when you opt for AMC within 30 days of product purchase, making it not just convenient but cost-effective too.







*terms & conditions apply