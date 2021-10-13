This Festive Season Level up your Gaming with LG Ultragear Gaming Monitors

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Gear up for victory in games with the amazing LG Ultragear Gaming Monitors. LG UltraGear is the powerful gaming display gear integrated with the hi-performing functions which can respond to any blockbuster games and allows players to see the battlefield and all the game UIs at a glance.
With the festive season around the corner, explore the amazing deals on LG Ultragear Gaming Monitors in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: https://bit.ly/UltraGear_Offers.
Features of LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor
Fluid Gaming Motion
With a 144Hz/240Hz refresh rate and 1ms(GTG)*, objects are rendered clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. The most dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
IPS 1ms (GTG)
If you’re fed up with dimming and flickering screens, you’ve come to the right monitor. With IPS 1ms(GTG), you’ll dominate and clinch victory without the side effects of extreme speed.
Explore the Entire Battlefield with Display
Allowing players to see the battlefield and all the game UIs at a glance, can lead to victory in the battle, and ultimately the war, through rapid decision-making.
AMD RADEON FreeSync
With AMD RADEON FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
React Faster to Opponents and minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Better Aim
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Better Gaming Ergonomics
Its base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play games more comfortably.
Amazing Fluid Gaming Motion
The monitor is designed for extreme speed. An ultra-fast speed of 144Hz/240Hz with IPS 1ms(GTG) allows immediate action on the screen. Fast-moving objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.
Greater Clarity, More Realistic
It supports HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center of it.
*Note: The above-mentioned features are model specific.
This festive season enjoy Great Discounts and No Cost EMI deals on LG Ultragear Range of Gaming Monitors. So what are you waiting for? Explore the deals on LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor today – https://bit.ly/UltraGear_Offers.