French Door Refrigerators: Are They Worth the Space?

Organise Your Fridge Space Better with LG

Raw capacity is one thing. How that space is actually divided is where LG does something genuinely different.

Experts recommend you keep your fruits and vegetables separate to reduce the spoilage. LG has essentially built that principle into the fridge itself. Here’s how it flows, from top to bottom:

1. HygieneFresh+™ (Top) — An antibacterial UV LED filter that actively reduces bacterial activity by up to 99.99% (tested by TÜVRheinland against four common bacteria strains). It also eliminates acidic and alkaline odours.

2. Separate Vegetable & Fruit Basket — Two distinct baskets, one for fruits and one for vegetables, so the odours do not mix and you have more space for each.

The interior drawers and walls have Metallic Decoration, through Metal Finish feature that retains cold longer, adds durability, and makes the inside of the fridge look just as premium as the outside.

Is the “Smart” Part Actually Useful or a Buzzword?

In short, it depends on which features you actually use. But LG’s connected ecosystem is genuinely well thought-out.

The centrepiece is AI ThinQ — LG’s smart home platform that connects the refrigerator to your smartphone over Wi-Fi. Through the app, you can:

● toggle Express Freeze on or off (which activates quick freezing across the entire refrigerator for approximately 20 hours)

● control temperatures

● WiFi convertibility makes it easy to switch between fridge and freezer mode*

● get push alerts if the door has been left open

* please note that the feature varies from model to model. Check the model before final purchase.