French Door Refrigerators: Are They Worth the Space?

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
"It looks amazing, but will it actually fit my life?" — Every person who’s ever stood in front of a French Door refrigerator in a showroom.
It’s a fair question. French Door refrigerators are larger, premium-priced, and demand a bit more kitchen space. So before you make the call, here’s an honest look at whether LG’s French Door range is genuinely worth it — across capacity, organisation, and everyday usability.
How Much Do French Door Refrigerators Take?
The short answer — a lot more than you’d expect, and in all the right places.
LG’s French Door refrigerators are built on a 70:30 fridge-to-freezer ratio. This means that 70% of the space inside your refrigerator is given to normal fridge compartments so you can store more vegetables and fruits, a prime need for Indians. Only 30% space is available for freezer, optimum for Indian households, fulfilling their requirements ideally.
|Model
|Total
|Fridge
|Freezer
|BEE Rating
|GV-K25FFGFB
|610 Ltr
|436 Ltr
|174 Ltr
|2 Star
|GV-F25FFGHB
|605 Ltr
|431 Ltr
|174 Ltr
|2 Star
|GV-F25FFLJB
|604 Ltr
|431 Ltr
|173 Ltr
|2 Star
|GV-B25FFGMB
|610 Ltr
|437 Ltr
|173 Ltr
|3 Star
|GV-B25FFLMB
|610 Ltr
|437 Ltr
|173 Ltr
|3 Star
|GV-B23FFGMB
|574L
|401L
|173L
|3 Star
|GV-B23FFLMB
|574L
|401L
|173L
|3 Star
Organise Your Fridge Space Better with LG
Raw capacity is one thing. How that space is actually divided is where LG does something genuinely different.
Experts recommend you keep your fruits and vegetables separate to reduce the spoilage. LG has essentially built that principle into the fridge itself. Here’s how it flows, from top to bottom:
1. HygieneFresh+™ (Top) — An antibacterial UV LED filter that actively reduces bacterial activity by up to 99.99% (tested by TÜVRheinland against four common bacteria strains). It also eliminates acidic and alkaline odours.
2. Separate Vegetable & Fruit Basket — Two distinct baskets, one for fruits and one for vegetables, so the odours do not mix and you have more space for each.
The interior drawers and walls have Metallic Decoration, through Metal Finish feature that retains cold longer, adds durability, and makes the inside of the fridge look just as premium as the outside.
Is the “Smart” Part Actually Useful or a Buzzword?
In short, it depends on which features you actually use. But LG’s connected ecosystem is genuinely well thought-out.
The centrepiece is AI ThinQ — LG’s smart home platform that connects the refrigerator to your smartphone over Wi-Fi. Through the app, you can:
● toggle Express Freeze on or off (which activates quick freezing across the entire refrigerator for approximately 20 hours)
● control temperatures
● WiFi convertibility makes it easy to switch between fridge and freezer mode*
● get push alerts if the door has been left open
* please note that the feature varies from model to model. Check the model before final purchase.
Here’s a quick look at how the full technology suite works together:
|Feature
|What It Does
|InstaView™
|Knock twice on the glass panel — the interior lights up so you can see inside without opening the door.
|AI ThinQ
|LG's smart app lets you control temperatures, access functions, and receive door-open alerts remotely.
|Smart Learner™
|Tracks your usage over 3 weeks and pre-cools the fridge before your peak door-opening times.
|Fresh convertor+
|Adjusts temperature to let you switch between meat, fish, or vegetable modes to keep each item optimally fresh.
|Water Dispenser
|Enjoy instant access to chilled water directly from the fridge without opening the door.
|Auto Ice Maker
|fill the easy-access tank manually and enjoy the convenience of automatic ice making
|DoorCooling+™
|Pushes cool air directly into the door compartments
|HygieneFresh+™
|UV LED antibacterial filter reduces bacteria activity by up to 99.99% (TÜV Rheinland tested).
|Wi-Fi Convertible
|Switch the freezer into a fridge compartment remotely using the AI ThinQ app.
|Smart Diagnosis™
|Run a health check via the AI ThinQ app — flags issues before they need a service call.
Energy & Reliability
The Smart Inverter Compressor™ is the engine behind all of this. Unlike conventional compressors that run at full power constantly, it adjusts output based on what’s actually inside — using only the energy needed at any given moment. LG has a 10-year warranty on the compressor part.
• BEE 3-Star Rating on the select models — certified energy efficiency for Indian conditions
• 10-year compressor warranty — the warranty gives [MB1] lasting peace of mind
• Multi Air Flow system — multiple vents distribute cold evenly so no shelf is ever warmer than another.
The Verdict
French Door refrigerators ask for more space. In return, they give you a smarter layout, better freshness technology, and a fridge that adapts to how you actually live. LG’s range — recognised as India’s Most Trusted Refrigerator Brand (Brand Trust Report, India Study 2021, TRA Research Pvt. Ltd.) — makes that trade feel entirely worth it.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q Does InstaView™ work without opening the door, even in a dark kitchen?
Yes. InstaView™ refers to the illuminated glass panel that activates when you knock twice — it triggers an interior LED light, making fridge contents visible regardless of ambient kitchen lighting. You do not need to open the door at all.
Q How long does Smart Learner™ take before it starts optimising cooling?
Smart Learner™ requires three weeks of usage data to build your pattern. After that, it proactively adjusts the temperature before your typical high-traffic times, so the fridge is already at its coldest when you need it most.
Q What’s the real difference between the GV-K25FFGFB and the GV-B25FFGMB?
The GV-K25FFGFB is the flagship — it adds InstaView™, a Fresh Tray, and an Auto Ice Maker on top of the core feature set. The GV-B25FFGMB matches it on total capacity (610 litres) but skips those three features in exchange for a BEE 3-Star energy rating, making it the better pick if monthly electricity consumption is a priority.