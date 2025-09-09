From School Spills to Playdate Dirt: A Parent’s Guide to Spotless Kids’ Clothes

1. Fabric Care That Thinks for You: AI Direct Drive™

Setting a customised cycle in your washing machine should not be a struggle and in LG washing machines, that’s simplified by AIDD. LG’s AI DD® technology detects the weight of the load and senses fabric softness, automatically selecting the most optimal wash pattern from 20,000 wash patterns.

There is no need to separate clothes or uniforms. The machine does it for you — with better fabric protection and reduced wear and tear.

2. Powerful Direct Drive Performance

Traditional washing machines rely on belts and pulleys that generate friction and noise. The durability is also a concern for such appliances. LG’s Inverter Direct Drive Motor connects the motor directly to the drum, reducing vibrations and noise during operation. It’s quieter during early morning or late-night washes — perfect for parents trying not to wake sleeping children.

Bonus: With fewer moving parts, LG washing machines are more durable and energy-efficient. Additionally, a 10-year warranty on the motor is a major advantage for users.

3. 6 Motion Direct Drive: Like Hand-Washing, But Better

Each stain tells a story and LG’s 6 Motion DD technology makes sure that it’s a happy one for you always, all stains gone.

These six specialized motions mimic hand-washing:

• Stepping: Gentle crease protection, ideal for shirts and skirts

• Swing: Soft action for delicates

• Tumbling: Standard wash for mixed loads

• Rolling: Silent wash beneath the waterline

• Filtration: Deep soak for bulky clothes

• Scrubbing: High-power stain removal, ideal for mud and ink

Combined, these motions deliver better performance while protecting the fabric, making school uniforms clean and long-lasting.

4. TurboWash 360°: Stains Gone in 39 Minutes

Kids are unpredictable, and surprise stains need quick responses. With TurboWash 360°, LG ensures a full load is cleaned in just 39 minutes*. Multi-directional 3D nozzles reach every corner of the drum for a deep clean, reducing:

• Laundry time by 36%*

• Energy use by 28%*

• Fabric damage by 16%*

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456: edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5 kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment. For more details, visit www.lg.com .

5. Steam+™ and Allergy Care: Removes Bacteria & Reduces Wrinkles

School uniforms are in constant contact with dust, allergens, and germs. LG’s Steam+™ technology removed 99.9%* of allergens and reduces wrinkles by 30%*, making ironing easier and ensuring children are dressed in hygienic clothes every day.

Parents of children with sensitive skin or allergies will especially appreciate the deep sanitization of these features.

*Tested by 3rd Party under standard conditions. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen allergen, fungi, and bacteria. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles. For more details, visit www.lg.com .

6. LG ThinQ™ App: Control Laundry from Anywhere

Between tuitions, pick-ups, and grocery runs, the laundry often gets sidelined. With LG ThinQ™, you can start, stop, and monitor wash cycles from your phone — whether you’re at home or outside. You can even use Smart Diagnosis™ to troubleshoot errors before they become bigger issues. It’s like having a laundry assistant that’s available 24/7 and functional for working parents.

7. Bigger Drums for Bigger Family Loads

If you're managing laundry for multiple kids, the bigger drum capacity in LG front-load and top-load machines lets you wash more clothes in a single cycle — without increasing the machine size. So, whether it’s one kid’s uniform or a pile of weekend clothes, LG helps you get it done faster.

8. Auto Tub Clean and

LG’s Auto Tub Clean keeps the drum sanitized after multiple washes, so your kids’ clothes are not exposed to bacteria build-up inside the machine.

9. Stainless Steel Hygiene

The stainless steel pulsator that stays rust-free, these features prevent contamination that plastic drums often cause over time. The robust steel built also helps with lifespan of the machine.

10. For Parents Who Need Even More: The LG WashTower™

If you’re looking for a sleek, all-in-one solution, the LG WashTower™ combines a powerful washer and dryer in a space-saving format. With AI DD®, Steam+, TurboWash 360°, and Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, you get a full laundry cycle (wash + dry) completed in under an hour, perfect for busy school mornings.

11. Additional Parental Perks

• Child Lock: It prevents accidental tampering during a cycle, keeping your child and washing machine safe.

• Energy Star Certified: The Energy Star certification is an essential check before you buy an appliance. It saves electricity & water, and helps you do your bit for the environment.

• Auto Pre-Wash & Auto Restart: A highly useful feature during power cuts or for heavily soiled loads, it ensures peace of mind for customers.

Make School Laundry One Less Thing to Worry About