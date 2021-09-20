Gear Up for Victory with LG ULTRAGEAR 27GN750 FULL HD IPS Gaming Monitor

IPS 1ms(GTG)

If you’re fed up with dimming and flickering screens, you’ve come to the right monitor. With IPS 1ms(GTG), you’ll dominate and clinch victory, without the side effects of extreme speed. It’s like your incredible speed to victory.

240Hz Refresh Rate

The monitor has been designed for extreme speed and amazing Fluid Gaming Motion. An ultra-fast speed of 240Hz with IPS 1ms(GTG) allows immediate action on the screen. Fast-moving objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.

IPS with sRGB 99%

IPS display with 99% of the sRGB provides outstanding color accuracy and wider viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity color for reproducing even more vivid scenes on the battlefield. With the true colors of the monitor, you can feel the Actual Combat.

G-Sync Compatible

LG 27GN750-B Monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-Sync® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

Adaptive-Sync

Enjoy Clearer, Smoother, and Faster gaming with Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™) technology. Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

HDR10

The gaming monitor supports HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center of it.

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time and react faster to the opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes with a black stabilizer.

Ergonomic Design

Its 3-side virtually borderless design and the base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height, and pivot of the monitor to help you play games more comfortably.

Enjoy an Immersive Gaming Ambience with LG 27GN750-B Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor!