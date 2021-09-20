Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Gear Up for Victory with LG ULTRAGEAR 27GN750 FULL HD IPS Gaming Monitor 1

Gear Up for Victory with LG ULTRAGEAR 27GN750 FULL HD IPS Gaming Monitor

09/20/2021

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

LG UltraGear™ Monitors are a powerful gaming display gear integrated with high-performing functions which can respond to any blockbuster game.

For all the hardcore gamers out there, Experience the next level gaming with LG Ultragear 27GN750 Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor. It has been designed for extreme speed. An ultra-fast speed of 240Hz with IPS 1ms(GTG) allows an immersive Gaming experience. Fast-moving objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.

 

Features of LG 27GN750-B Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor

IPS 1ms(GTG)

If you’re fed up with dimming and flickering screens, you’ve come to the right monitor. With IPS 1ms(GTG), you’ll dominate and clinch victory, without the side effects of extreme speed. It’s like your incredible speed to victory.

 

240Hz Refresh Rate

The monitor has been designed for extreme speed and amazing Fluid Gaming Motion. An ultra-fast speed of 240Hz with IPS 1ms(GTG) allows immediate action on the screen. Fast-moving objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.

 

IPS with sRGB 99%

IPS display with 99% of the sRGB provides outstanding color accuracy and wider viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity color for reproducing even more vivid scenes on the battlefield. With the true colors of the monitor, you can feel the Actual Combat.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: SEE MORE CREATE BETTER WITH LG 34WN750-B ULTRAWIDE™ MONITOR

 

G-Sync Compatible

LG 27GN750-B Monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-Sync® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

 

Adaptive-Sync

Enjoy Clearer, Smoother, and Faster gaming with Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™) technology. Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

 

HDR10

The gaming monitor supports HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center of it.

 

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time and react faster to the opponents.

 

Black Stabilizer

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes with a black stabilizer.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: ENJOY FULL MOVEMENT OF DISPLAY WITH LG QHD ERGO IPS MONITOR

 

Ergonomic Design

Its 3-side virtually borderless design and the base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height, and pivot of the monitor to help you play games more comfortably.

 

Enjoy an Immersive Gaming Ambience with LG 27GN750-B Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor!

Visit https://www.lg.com/in/monitors/lg-27GN750-B for details.

#computerproducts