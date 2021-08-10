Enjoy Great Offers this Festive Season on LG GRAM Laptops

Uncompromising Screen

LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

WUXGA Resolution on 16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen with WUXGA (1920X1200) resolution is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page – 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

Compact Size

Reduced bezel and body size make it more compact. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to the hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.

11th Gen Intel® CPU

Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

72Wh Battery

LG gram offers a 72Wh battery with a high capacity to last up to 25.5 hours from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus it boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

MIL-STD-810G

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.

