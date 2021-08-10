Enjoy Great Offers this Festive Season on LG GRAM Laptops

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Go everywhere do anything with the LG Gram Laptop. The ultra-lightweight LG gram boasts unparalleled and ultimate portability. It’s so lightweight, it can go with you wherever you need to be. These laptops have been designed to suit the diverse lifestyle of the consumers. With revamped technology and design aesthetics, these laptops are a perfect blend of both functionalities. The range includes 17-inch, 16 inch and 14-inch variants.
With Diwali round the corner and amazing offers going on LG Gram, it’s the best time for you to grab one for yourself or even gift it to your family or loved ones.
Other Features of LG Gram
Uncompromising Screen
LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
WUXGA Resolution on 16:10 Large Screen
16:10 screen with WUXGA (1920X1200) resolution is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page – 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.
Compact Size
Reduced bezel and body size make it more compact. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to the hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.
11th Gen Intel® CPU
Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.
72Wh Battery
LG gram offers a 72Wh battery with a high capacity to last up to 25.5 hours from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.
Thunderbolt™ 4
Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus it boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.
MIL-STD-810G
The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
Buy the LG Gram laptop this festive season and enjoy Great Discounts on Price, amazing Exchange Offers and also No Cost EMI.