Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Enjoy Great Offers this Festive Season on LG GRAM Laptops

10/08/2021

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Go everywhere do anything with the LG Gram Laptop. The ultra-lightweight LG gram boasts unparalleled and ultimate portability. It’s so lightweight, it can go with you wherever you need to be. These laptops have been designed to suit the diverse lifestyle of the consumers. With revamped technology and design aesthetics, these laptops are a perfect blend of both functionalities. The range includes 17-inch, 16 inch and 14-inch variants.

 

 

With Diwali round the corner and amazing offers going on LG Gram, it’s the best time for you to grab one for yourself or even gift it to your family or loved ones.

 

ALSO READ: 16” LG GRAM LAPTOP 16Z90P RECOGNIZED AS LIGHTWEIGHT BY GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Other Features of LG Gram

Uncompromising Screen

LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

 

WUXGA Resolution on 16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen with WUXGA (1920X1200) resolution is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page – 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

 

Compact Size

Reduced bezel and body size make it more compact. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to the hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.

 

11th Gen Intel® CPU

Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evoplatform that is the 11th generation Intel® Coreprocessors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

 

72Wh Battery

LG gram offers a 72Wh battery with a high capacity to last up to 25.5 hours from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.

 

Thunderbolt™ 4

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus it boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

 

MIL-STD-810G

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.

Buy the LG Gram laptop this festive season and enjoy Great Discounts on Price, amazing Exchange Offers and also No Cost EMI. So what are you waiting for? Grab one today! – https://bit.ly/_LGGram2021


#computerproducts

 