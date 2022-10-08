



When one thinks about buying the best headphones/earbuds, the primary criterion to be considered is Bluetooth. The next thing to see is if your pick comes with active noise canceling feature; if not, then it is up to date with the technology we are harvesting today.

Using highly advanced technology to counter and cancel out all the active noise around you is what we usually call the Active Noise Cancellation feature in headphones/earbuds. The sensor recognizes the sound pattern of extra noise, then successfully creates an anti-noise mirror signal to cancel it out.

This feature enables an individual to enjoy their music in any situation without any outside noise interrupting their experience. It is important to appreciate the work of talented musicians by listening to it all crystal clear. This is where LG's TONE-FREE Wireless Earbuds come into play, the world turns upside down when there are only good sounds and no noise. We ensure that our customers experience the best of viewing and listening when our top-shelf products are designed.