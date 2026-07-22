How Does AI Picture Processing Work in LG TVs?

LG OLED evo models are built around the Alpha AI Processor with a Dual AI Engine, and this is genuinely worth understanding, not skipping. For OLED TV C Series, the processor of NPU is up to 5.6 times more powerful, its CPU is 50% faster, and its GPU performance has improved by 70% stronger, and the processor precisely controls 8.3 million pixels to automatically deliver optimal picture quality across movies, sports, games, and more.

That processing power is delivered to you through a few named features, so let's define each one simply:

Feature What It Actually Does AI Picture Pro Restores fine detail through pixel-level upscaling, sharpening texture in grass, skin, and food surfaces AI Sound Pro Refines individual audio elements for a more immersive, room-filling listening experience AI Picture & Sound Wizard Learns your personal viewing preferences over time and optimises picture and sound automatically for you Hyper Radiant Color Tech Combines Perfect Black, more vivid colour, and brighter visuals, powered by the Alpha processor

This same Dual AI Engine also drives Reflection Free Premium technology, which keeps blacks deep and true even in bright, sunlit living rooms, something that plain LED backlighting historically struggled with.

Please note that AI Concierge and AI Chatbot, also part of the webOS AI TV experience, work alongside AI Picture Pro. While AI Picture Pro is fixes the image itself, AI Concierge is quietly learning what you like to recommend better content, and AI Chatbot understands your problem before you even finish typing it, guiding you to a fix in real time.

It's worth noting that all of this AI picture and sound processing sits on the same platform as LG's Multi-AI search, powered by AI with Gemini, and every one of these AI experiences, from picture tuning to voice search, can be unlocked with AI Magic Remote.

LG’s platform brings all your AI picture and sound processing together—powered by AI with Gemini. You can effortlessly access every experience, including custom picture tuning and voice search, directly through the AI Magic Remote. So the “AI TV” label isn't just a marketing phrase sitting next to the box, it's a genuinely connected system where the processor, the remote, and the smart platform are all talking to each other.