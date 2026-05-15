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Motorised Rotisserie & 360° Cooking Explained: How LG's Convertible
4 Key Takeaways Before You Read
- LG's Convertible Microwave Ovens combine microwave and air fry in one appliance — eliminating the need for a separate air fryer on your counter.
- The Motorised Rotisserie with 360° rotation cooks food evenly from all sides without any manual flipping — delivering restaurant-style grilling results at home.
- The Charcoal Lighting Heater™ is what gives LG ovens their signature deep flavour — mimicking real charcoal cooking for that crunchy outside, juicy inside result.
- 60 dedicated Air Fry Low Calorie recipes are pre-programmed into the oven — from aloo tikki and samosa to chicken 65 and fish amritsari — using up to 88% less oil vs. deep frying.
The Problem With Most Indian Kitchen Setups Today
Most households own a microwave. Many have now also bought a standalone air fryer. That's two appliances, two power points, two footprints — and two things to clean after every meal.
LG's Convertible Microwave Oven range solves this cleanly. One appliance handles both jobs — and then goes further with grilling, rotisserie, and charcoal-style cooking that no standard microwave or basic air fryer can touch.
What "Convertible" Actually Means
The word gets used loosely. In LG's range, convertible means the oven genuinely switches between distinct cooking modes — not just temperature adjustments.
- Microwave mode → everyday reheating, defrosting, steaming, Indian curries
- Air Fry mode → crispy snacks, frozen foods, low-oil cooking
- Convection/Grill mode → baking, grilling, browning
- Charcoal Lighting Heater™ → deep, natural heat for tandoor-style flavour
Motorised Rotisserie: Why 360° Matters More Than You Think
Standard oven grilling heats food from one direction. You get a browned top and an undercooked bottom. You flip it, you wait, you check. It's a process.
The LG Motorised Rotisserie eliminates that entirely. The food rotates continuously through the heat, cooking from every angle simultaneously.
Rotisserie vs. standard grill:
|Feature
|Standard Grill
|LG Motorised Rotisserie
|Heat distribution
|One direction
|360° — all sides equally
|Manual flipping
|Required
|Not required
|Browning
|Uneven
|Consistent and even
|Skewer design
|Vertical — awkward
|Horizontal — easy to load
|Best results for
|Basic toast, reheating
|Tandoori chicken, tikka, kebabs, BBQ
The horizontal skewer design is a practical upgrade — it's far easier to thread chicken pieces, paneer cubes, or seekh kebabs onto a horizontal skewer than wrestle with a vertical one. Load it, press start, and wait for your delicious recipes
The Charcoal Lighting Heater™: The Flavour Flame
Here's what separates LG's range from every other convection microwave on the market. The Charcoal Lighting Heater™ is a specially designed heating element that generates deep, intense heat — the kind that replicates what charcoal cooking does to food.
- Creates a crunchy outside, juicy inside texture that regular microwaves simply cannot achieve
- Delivers gourmet flavour — not just heated food, but genuinely cooked food with depth
- Works across grilling, baking, and rotisserie cooking modes
Air Fry Mode: 60 Recipes, Real Indian Food, Almost No Oil
The air fry capability is where the LG Convertible Oven becomes a daily-use appliance for Indian households, not just a weekend cooking gadget.
60 dedicated Air Fry menu options are pre-programmed, covering the full width of Indian snacking and cooking culture.
A sample of what's covered:
|Category
|Examples
|Indian snacks
|Aloo Tikki, Sabudana Vada, Batata Vada, Palak Tikki, Pyaaz Pakora
|Street food
|Samosa, Hara Bhara Kebab, Masala Vada, Poha Patties
|Frozen foods
|Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Onion Rings, Pizza Pockets, Veg Spring Rolls
|Non-veg
|Chicken 65, Fish Amritsari, Chicken Seekh Kebab, Chicken Wings
|Snacks & bakes
|Butter Cookies, Chocolate Cookies, Coconut Cookies, Gujiya, Fafda
|Regional
|Thattai Snacks, Meethi Mathi, Punjabi Mathi, Methi Masala Vada
All of this uses up to 88% less oil compared to conventional deep frying with Diet FryTM.
The result is still crispy. Still satisfying. Just without the kadai full of oil, the splatter, and the guilt.
Who Genuinely Benefits From This Range
- Health-conscious families who want the texture of fried food without the oil
- Busy households cooking Indian meals daily who want automation without compromising flavour
- Home entertainers who want BBQ and tandoori results without an outdoor setup
- Small kitchen owners who can't accommodate both a microwave and a standalone air fryer
- Anyone who's been manually flipping food in an oven and wondering if there's a better way
Microwave vs. Air Fryer vs. LG Convertible Oven
|Capability
|Standard Microwave
|Standalone Air Fryer
|LG Convertible Oven
|Reheat & defrost
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Air fry (low oil)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|360° rotisserie grilling
|No
|No
|Yes
|Charcoal-style flavour
|No
|No
|Yes
|Indian autocook menus
|Partial
|No
|Yes (400+ menus)
|Counter space needed
|1 appliance
|1 appliance
|1 appliance
The Bottom Line
The LG Convertible Microwave Oven range is built around a simple but powerful idea, Indian homes deserve an appliance that cooks the way Indian families actually eat.
Rotisserie grilling for the weekend BBQ. Air-fried samosas on a weekday. Explore LG convertible microwave ovens now.
Features may vary from model to model. Visit lg.com/in/microwave-ovens for the full range.