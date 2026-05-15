The Problem With Most Indian Kitchen Setups Today

Most households own a microwave. Many have now also bought a standalone air fryer. That's two appliances, two power points, two footprints — and two things to clean after every meal.

LG's Convertible Microwave Oven range solves this cleanly. One appliance handles both jobs — and then goes further with grilling, rotisserie, and charcoal-style cooking that no standard microwave or basic air fryer can touch.