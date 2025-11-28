How to Keep Your LG Washing Machine Odour-Free and Running Smoothly

Why Use Descaling Powder?

The problems with hard water might not surface in the short run, but in a few months, your machine might not perform at its best. Cleaning with descaling powder comes handy if you want to ensure the longevity of your machine.

Here’s why descaling matters:

• Better Performance for Every Wash

Scaling affects the efficiency of your washing machine, especially heating and spinning functions. A descaling routine ensures that every wash cycle runs smoothly and effectively.

• Removes Hidden Odours

Washing machine odours are common after every wash and they are often not caused by your detergent, it’s the residue inside the drum. Descaling helps remove this buildup and keeps your clothes smelling fresh.

• Prevents Costly Repairs

Scaling can damage the heating element and internal pipes, leading to energy inefficiency and long-term damage. Regular descaling is an easy preventive measure.

• Extends Your Machine’s Life

Clean components mean less strain on the motor and parts. It’s simple—when your machine works easily, it lasts longer.

Introducing LG Scal-Go: The Genuine Descaling Solution

With LG Scal-Go Powder, you get a cleaning solution specially formulated for LG washing machines, ensuring safety and performance in every wash.

Here are some features of LG Scal-Go that make it a great companion for your washing machine:

• Effectively removes scales and mineral deposits from drums and heating elements.

• Reduces hard water impact on your washing machine.

• ROHS Approved, ensuring environmental and user safety.

• Improves power efficiency by allowing heaters to function without blockage.

• Enhances heating performance, saving time and energy.

• Prolongs service life by protecting your washing machine from corrosion and build-up.

Simple Tips to Keep Your Washing Machine Odour-Free & Running Smoothly

• Use Scal-Go Once a Month: For optimal results, run an empty cycle with LG Scal-Go descaling powder every month. It takes just one cycle to remove hidden residues and odour-causing bacteria.

• Leave the Door Open After Every Wash: This simple habit prevents moisture buildup and discourages mould growth inside the drum.

• Wipe the Gasket Regularly: The rubber door seal often traps lint, detergent, and grime that you should wipe down every week with a clean cloth.

• Avoid Overloading: When your washing machine gets overloaded, it restricts water flow and prevents proper rinsing, leading to detergent residue and foul smell.

• Use the Right Detergent: Always opt for high-efficiency detergents and measure correctly. Using detergent overtly leaves behind residues that build up gradually.

• Clean the Detergent Tray: Removing and rinsing your detergent drawer at regular intervals can make a big difference. You can use a small brush and clean the corners where residues collect.

• Check Water Quality: Descaling becomes essential if you live in an area with hard water. Hard water accelerates scaling, making monthly descaling with LG Scal-Go a must-do activity for your washing machine.

• Run a Hot Cycle Occasionally: Hot water dissolves residues more effectively. Once a week, run a high-temperature cycle without clothes to keep your drum fresh.

• Inspect the Filter: The lint filter collects debris from every wash. Cleaning it ensures better drainage and odour prevention.

Trusting LG with Genuine Accessories

LG, being one of the leading appliance brands globally, uses a customer-centric approach, ensuring that appliances and the post-purchase experience are smooth for buyers. Scal-Go descaling powder is an LG accessory that ensures your machine gets the right treatment without risk. Authentic accessories aid your appliances in working efficiently.

Unlike generic cleaners, LG’s descaling powder is safe for the inner drum, heating element, and seals of LG washing machines, keeping every component clean and intact. So, the next time you start your laundry, remember, clean clothes start with a clean machine.