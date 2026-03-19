How to Reduce Electricity Bills with Energy-Efficient ACs

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Electricity bills are the biggest concern for Indian households whenever they decide to bring a new appliance home.
With air conditioners, refrigerators, and air purifiers, this problem intensifies as these appliances consume more energy, especially during the summer. What is the possible solution? With LG, there is always a possible solution as they focus on customer solutions and satisfaction on a broader level. For doubts like these (mentioned below), we have some solutions:
1. Is a 3-star or 4-star air conditioner better for me?
2. Does a 5-star AC fit in the budget of 30000?
3. How do I choose between different AC substitutes for hot summers in small spaces?
4. Which factors should I consider before buying an AC this season?
Star Ratings: What Actually Impacts Your Bill
It is essential to understand the star rating system, rather than focusing on the specific rating. The BEE star rating measures efficiency at one fixed temperature.
On the other hand, ISEER, the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio, measures it across the full range of temperatures your AC actually faces through the season.
The second one offers an entire scenario, while the first one is more rigid and singular. The table below will give you a better view:
|Factor
|Star Rating
|ISEER
|Test condition
|Fixed lab temperature
|Seasonal temperature range
|Reflects real usage
|No
|Yes
|Better for Indian summers
|No
|Yes
Do LG Air Conditioners Work in The Delhi-Like Heat?
As a resident of urban regions in India like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, this question always bothers users. The various problems that can follow could be:
|City
|Climate Challenge
|What It Does to Efficiency
|Delhi
|Dry heat, 45°C+ peaks
|Compressor works harder in peak hours
|Hyderabad
|Hot + increasingly humid
|Longer cooling cycles needed
|Mumbai
|High humidity year-round
|AC fights moisture, not just heat
|Chennai
|Coastal humidity + heat
|Higher load even at moderate temperatures
The next looming concern is electricity bills. How to control the bills? The compressor is everything, but not all inverter ACs are equal. Here's what actually sets them apart:
A standard inverter runs at variable speeds, better than a fixed-speed inverter. However, it still has its limitations.
The LG Dual Inverter features a twin rotary mechanism that reaches target temperature faster, uses lower peak power, runs more quietly and efficiently.
This results in:
● Faster cooling on a 44°C Delhi afternoon (or a city like Delhi with harsh heat)
● Less stress on the compressor during startup
● Less load on on-off cycles, which are the silent killers of your electricity bill
The upfront cost of LG inverter split air conditioners might be higher, but if you are running the AC 8+ hours a day through a Delhi or Hyderabad summer, the savings close that gap in the long run.
Can Temperature Settings Help You Save on Bills?
This is the part most brands never tell you.
Temperature setting:
● Every degree below 24°C increases energy consumption by ~6%
● 25–26°C with a ceiling fan running feels just as cool — and costs less
● Chasing 18°C in peak Hyderabad summer is just donating money to the electricity board
Smart features that actually help:
● Sleep Mode — gradually adjusts temperature as your body cools at night; saves power without disturbing sleep
● Timer — pre-cool the room before you arrive instead of blasting it for hours
● AI Cooling — learns your usage patterns and optimises automatically over time
Work-from-home tip: Delhi's peak tariff hours are typically in the afternoon. Pre-cool your space in the morning, set a higher temperature during peak hours, and use a fan to stretch the comfort.
Why Should You Choose LG Air Conditioners?
LG air conditioner features like Energy Manager+ and Diet Mode+ are built on the very basis of saving energy and, henceforth, electricity bills. The features give users more autonomy and better control over the air conditioner cooling and bills, creating a win-win on both ends. Bring home an LG air conditioner today.