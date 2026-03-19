How to Reduce Electricity Bills with Energy-Efficient ACs

Electricity bills are the biggest concern for Indian households whenever they decide to bring a new appliance home.

With air conditioners, refrigerators, and air purifiers, this problem intensifies as these appliances consume more energy, especially during the summer. What is the possible solution? With LG, there is always a possible solution as they focus on customer solutions and satisfaction on a broader level. For doubts like these (mentioned below), we have some solutions:

1. Is a 3-star or 4-star air conditioner better for me?

2. Does a 5-star AC fit in the budget of 30000?

3. How do I choose between different AC substitutes for hot summers in small spaces?

4. Which factors should I consider before buying an AC this season?

Star Ratings: What Actually Impacts Your Bill

It is essential to understand the star rating system, rather than focusing on the specific rating. The BEE star rating measures efficiency at one fixed temperature.

On the other hand, ISEER, the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio, measures it across the full range of temperatures your AC actually faces through the season.

The second one offers an entire scenario, while the first one is more rigid and singular. The table below will give you a better view: