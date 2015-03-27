INNOVATION FOR A BETTER LIFE: A SHOWCASE OF INNOVATIONS AT LG TECH SHOW 2015

Innovations have been an intrinsic part of LG. And we believe that it is our passion and commitment which makes us a part of this ever evolving world. Organizing Tech Shows from the past three years has given us the opportunity to exhibit and interact with our partners present in every corner of the country. At LG Tech Show 2015, we introduce some of our innovations in premium category TV and Refrigerator sections, high end mobile phones, washing machine and home audios. LG Tech Show 2015 was organized from 16th to 18th March 2015, around 2500 visitors have attended the show and experienced the best of the LG innovations and technologies. The highlight of 3 day long technology event was the showcase of some our pioneering technologies in refrigerators, air conditioners, TV, mobile phone sections and not to forget the drones with cameras, hovering in the registration and experience zone areas. In addition, we exhibited our product lines across our categories which not only displayed the range of our products but also our passion in innovations.