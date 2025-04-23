Introducing LG’s New Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator: Built for Easy access

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG has launched its latest innovation in refrigeration – the Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator. Designed to revolutionize your kitchen experience, this unique refrigerator layout features the fridge section on top and the freezer at the bottom. By placing the most frequently used section at eye level, the Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator offers unmatched convenience for modern households. No more bending over multiple times while cooking as fresh food and beverages are easily accessible, making your time in the kitchen seamless and enjoyable.
Features of LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
The features are divided in 4 different segments, helping you understand different benefits.
Smart Connectivity:
1. AI ThinQ™ - Stay in control of your fridge 24/7 with the AI ThinQ™ app, the LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator connects to your phone, letting you operate easily anytime, anywhere.
Control temperature, detect issues with smart diagnosis, and do more with AI ThinQ™.
2. Wi-Fi Convertible - With Wi-Fi Convertible feature, you can control refrigerator settings remotely using the LG ThinQ™ app. Convert your freezer into a fridge effortlessly even while at work or travelling. For example, prepare for a party by adjusting temperatures on your phone, ensuring extra space for beverages and fresh food.
3. Smart Learner™ - Your Refrigerator just got a lot smarter with Smart Learner™. LG's Smart Learning Technology learns your usage pattern for over three weeks. Then it optimizes everything from cooling performance to energy consumption as per your usage.
Smart Fresh Air, a part of Smart Learner, minimizes the rise in inner temperature with the help of intensive cooling logic just two hours before the user's frequent door opening time. It does so by accumulating data on hourly, daily, and weekly basis.
4. Smart Diagnosis - If something doesn’t feel right, LG's Smart Diagnosis has you covered. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place your phone near the appliance. In seconds, the appliance communicates with our system to pinpoint the issue and provide an instant solution - saving you time and hassle.
5. Smart LED - Soft and comfortable LED lights keep your favourite snacks in the spotlight with brightly lit interiors. What’s even better? You can also customize the light intensity by controlling the LEDs through the LG ThinQ™ app for apt shelf visibility.
Freshness:
1. Door Cooling+ - In the summer, it's typical to keep bottles of cold water and other cool beverages on the door. But you lose all the fun if the water isn't cold. A wonderful feature of LG refrigerators is Door Cooling+. Fresher food and colder drinks are available on every shelf thanks to the machine's even distribution of cold air.
2. Multi Air flow - Experience consistent cooling throughout the LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with multiple cooling air vents that distribute cold air evenly to every corner. Enjoy peace of mind knowing all your food items are properly chilled, maintaining freshness for longer.
3. Metal Fresh - The LG Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator features a stunning metallic finish at its exteriors that adds elegance and style to any modern kitchen. s. Its Metal Fresh panels reflect modern elegance in every detail, while retaining cooling for long hours. Truly, the best of form and functionality!
4. Fresh Balancer In Fruit Box - Who wants mushy fruits without that crunch and juice? With the LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator that’s no longer a problem! The Fresh Balancer in the fruit basket keeps your fruits fresh for longer, so there are no soggy strawberries.
Convenience:
1. 2 Separate Boxes For Fruits & Vegetables - Don’t like storing your fruits with your vegetables in one basket? It’s no longer a problem with LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator’s separate basket for fruits & vegetables is thoughtfully designed to ensure your groceries stay fresh for longer and organized for the entire week.
This compartment ensures optimal storage conditions, preventing moisture loss and maintaining freshness, so you always have healthy, ready-to-eat produce.
2. Bottle Rack - Have some expensive bottles to store? This stylish Bottle Rack creates the space! Now store your favourite bottles in this spacious easy access rack that keeps your favourite bottles at the ideal temperature for a perfect pour every time.
3. True External Panel - Easily change the temperature of your Refrigerator from the Digital Panel at the top and keep your food fresh.
4. Better Accessible Drawers Even at 90-Degree Operation - Hate it when you’re pulling out the vegetable basket and it hits the fridge door? Then you’ll love the smooth drawer operation in the LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator. Even if the door is only open at 90 degrees you can still pull out the drawers smoothly.
Energy Efficiency:
1. Smart Inverter Compressor - Not just easy access, the LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator also gives you lower electricity bills with its Smart Inverter Compressor. It optimizes energy usage by adjusting cooling power based on the amount of food stored along with the internal and external temperature.
Conclusion: Elevate Your Kitchen Experience with LG’s Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator
LG’s Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator is a game-changer for modern kitchens. By combining convenience, ergonomic design, and improved visibility, it addresses the everyday challenges of traditional refrigerators. Whether you’re a home cook, a senior, or simply someone looking for added ease in your daily life, this innovative refrigerator is designed to make your kitchen experience more comfortable and efficient.
Say goodbye to bending and searching through shelves. With LG’s Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator, fresh food is always at eye level, easily accessible, and perfectly organized. Experience the difference in comfort and convenience with LG Refrigerators. Upgrade your kitchen today and make cooking a hassle-free delight!