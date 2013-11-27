INTRODUCING THE NEW LG 4K ULTRA HDTV RANGE

What makes a technology truly extraordinary? The answer is: when it surpasses your imagination and gives you something you never would have thought possible. With that in mind, LG has expanded its range of next-generation UHD TVs to include the 55 & 65 Ultra HD TVs.

With 4 times the resolution of Full HD, both the screen sizes deliver over 8.3 megapixels per frame, providing you outstanding detail and crisp image quality. This is thanks to the Tru-Ultra HD Engine that teams up with LG’s Super Resolution Algorithm to provide incredibly clear picture and eliminates any blur that the up-scaling could cause.

The outstanding contrast is powered by Nano Full LED Backlighting that evenly spreads the LED light for brighter and smoother picture quality. The IPS panel adds to the whole experience by giving you blur-free images, life-like colours, and an unbelievably wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The result is truly astonishing picture quality—clearer, sharper and more alive than ever before!

What’s more, both the 55 & 65 UHD TVs redefine the very idea of immersive entertainment with extraordinary sound powered by the 4.1 channel, 50 W sound system. The concealed sound bar has four frontal speakers that slide out when in use and disappear when turned off. This sliding speaker is but one of the many innovative design features that add a stylish edge to your décor. In fact, the whole range is designed to complement your personal style statement. This is why; both the 55 & 65 4K Ultra HD TVs boast of subtle, unobtrusive aesthetics while the narrow bezels of LG Cinema Screen serve to amplify your viewing pleasure.

And that’s not all. This incredible piece of technology is powered by LG’s intuitive Smart TV Platform. Enjoy a forever expanding list of contents and services from local as well as international service providers or connect the TV with other devices using the various wireless connectivity options at your command. And, to make navigation seamless, the 4K Ultra HD TVs come with the unique Magic Motion Remote that lets you control the interface easily and completely.

So many incredible features and still counting! LG Ultra HD TVs are all set to redefine home entertainment as you know it. Bring home and LG 4K UHD TV today and get ready to experience Ultra Clarity, Ultra Reality like never before.

Intrigued? Come, explore the complete range of LG 4K Ultra HD TVs here – http://www.lg.com/in/84-Ultra-HD-TV

OR meet the new members straight away:

65LA9700 – http://www.lg.com/in/tvs/lg-65LA9700

55LA9700 – http://www.lg.com/in/tvs/lg-55LA9700

