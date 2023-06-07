Here are six must-know benefits of AI DD Technology:





1. AI & Hardware Combined: It combines advanced hardware and artificial intelligence algorithms to optimize the washing process and enhance garment care.

2. Less Noise, Better Cleaning: The primary component of LG AI DD is the Direct Drive motor. Unlike traditional washing machines that use belts and pulleys to transfer power, LG's Direct Drive motor is directly connected to the drum, eliminating the need for these mechanical parts. This design provides several advantages, including reduced noise and vibration, increased durability, and improved energy efficiency.

3. Adapts to Multiple Fabrics & Loads: The AI aspect of LG AI DD comes into play through the implementation of deep learning algorithms. LG has trained its washing machines using a vast amount of data on various fabrics and washing patterns. The machine uses this knowledge to recognize and adapt to different types of fabrics and loads, providing optimal washing conditions for each specific situation.

4. Detects The Weight & Fabric Type: When you start a washing cycle, LG AI DD uses sensors to detect the weight and fabric type of the load. It then compares this information to its extensive database of washing patterns and fabric characteristics. The AI algorithm analyses the data and determines the best combination of drum movements, water levels, and washing time to achieve the best possible cleaning performance while being gentle on the clothes.

5. Prevents Fabric Damage: The AI DD technology ensures that delicate fabrics are treated with care, while heavily soiled items receive a more thorough cleaning. By accurately assessing the load and making adjustments accordingly, LG AI DD aims to prevent damage to fabrics and prolong their lifespan. This technology is particularly beneficial for garments that require special care, such as wool, silk, or baby clothes.

6. Continuously Learns & Improves: One of the key benefits of LG AI DD is its ability to continuously learn and improve over time. The washing machine can gather data from each washing cycle and update its algorithms accordingly. As it processes more information, it becomes further accurate in recognizing different fabric types and adjusting the washing parameters for optimal results.