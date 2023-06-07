We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
We at LG strive to build innovative solutions to revolutionise daily chores like washing clothes. Our diverse washing machine range becomes even better with AI Direct Drive Washing Machines.
The new AI Direct Drive motor technology we have at LG uses artificial intelligence and advanced fabric care to deliver unrivalled performance, speed, and convenience. It can be termed the most advanced innovation in the industry that provides optimal results.
There are various factors like automatic washing machine price and features, based on which users decide to buy a washer. However, there are some essential washing machine features that can truly affect a buyer’s purchase decision like AI Direct Drive (AI DD) Technology. If you plan to buy a washing machine anytime with AI DD, read the blog to know everything about it.
What is AI Direct Drive Technology?
AI Direct Drive (AI DD) intelligent technology makes washing easy. LG's Smart Washing Machines with AI DD can automatically determine the best settings based on the weight and softness of your fabric for an optimal wash. The AI DD technology has matured over 20 years of advancements, observations and experiments by LG to deliver effective and efficient washing.
With this technology in front-loading washing machines, we have gone beyond conventional washing machines.
Benefits of LG AI DD Technology
Here are six must-know benefits of AI DD Technology:
1. AI & Hardware Combined: It combines advanced hardware and artificial intelligence algorithms to optimize the washing process and enhance garment care.
2. Less Noise, Better Cleaning: The primary component of LG AI DD is the Direct Drive motor. Unlike traditional washing machines that use belts and pulleys to transfer power, LG's Direct Drive motor is directly connected to the drum, eliminating the need for these mechanical parts. This design provides several advantages, including reduced noise and vibration, increased durability, and improved energy efficiency.
3. Adapts to Multiple Fabrics & Loads: The AI aspect of LG AI DD comes into play through the implementation of deep learning algorithms. LG has trained its washing machines using a vast amount of data on various fabrics and washing patterns. The machine uses this knowledge to recognize and adapt to different types of fabrics and loads, providing optimal washing conditions for each specific situation.
4. Detects The Weight & Fabric Type: When you start a washing cycle, LG AI DD uses sensors to detect the weight and fabric type of the load. It then compares this information to its extensive database of washing patterns and fabric characteristics. The AI algorithm analyses the data and determines the best combination of drum movements, water levels, and washing time to achieve the best possible cleaning performance while being gentle on the clothes.
5. Prevents Fabric Damage: The AI DD technology ensures that delicate fabrics are treated with care, while heavily soiled items receive a more thorough cleaning. By accurately assessing the load and making adjustments accordingly, LG AI DD aims to prevent damage to fabrics and prolong their lifespan. This technology is particularly beneficial for garments that require special care, such as wool, silk, or baby clothes.
6. Continuously Learns & Improves: One of the key benefits of LG AI DD is its ability to continuously learn and improve over time. The washing machine can gather data from each washing cycle and update its algorithms accordingly. As it processes more information, it becomes further accurate in recognizing different fabric types and adjusting the washing parameters for optimal results.
High-Functionality LG Home Appliances
Today, a washing machine is an essential part of our life. It has turned out to be a huge time saver. All you need to do is dump the dirty clothes in the machines, turn on the power, and pick it up after the wash cycle. There is minimal physical exertion. You can completely rely on LG’s AI Direct Drive to keep your laundry clean as new. We also offer products such as ACs, laptops, dishwashers, and other electronic appliances. LG automatic washing machine prices are reasonable, and their quality is top-notch.
Visit our official website today to learn more about our products.