LG SWEEPS PCWORLD’S LIST OF TOP 5 3D TVS

So we were pretty hyped up when we saw online, that PCWorld picked LG for 2 of the top 5 spots on a list of their favorite HDTVs for 3D viewing. In fact, ours came in #1 and #3.



Topping the list was a 47-inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV (47LW6500) recognized for its great image and outstanding audio quality at a very affordable price. According to PCWorld, it’s a “very good deal for a 47-inch 1080p set with state-of-the-art capabilities.” It received high marks for color reproduction, especially the skin tones. PCWorld also liked the detail and overall sharpness of the images.



The easy-to-use picture wizard, which lets users adjust the image quality (color, tint, sharpness, etc.), with a great collection of presets, also got a mention. Very much worthy of that famous Best Buy emblem!



The other TV to catch their eye was a 50-inch 1080p Plasma TV (50PZ950). PCWorld liked its beautiful picture quality, wide range of Internet options and excellent 3D quality. It also sports an exceptionally thin black bezel, giving it what we call a “bezel-less” look. As PCWorld points outs, when the TV is turned off, it looks like it has no bezel at all. That makes it remarkable in any living room. The magazine recommended it for people seeking a good-looking TV with smart capabilities.

What more explanation do you need?

There’s no doubt that LG offers a wide range of really great TVs for everyone. The picture quality is brilliant and 3D effects are excellent. And many of the latest LG models, including the two mentioned above, come standard with Smart TV features that you don’t want to miss out on.