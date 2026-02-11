Luxury Home Entertainment Experience is Here: Make Way for LG OLED

AI Integration in OLED - State of the Art Tech

AI integration in OLED takes smart viewing to a whole new level. With the new AI Magic Remote, voice ID, and content-aware Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2, your TV doesn’t just show— it understands. From recognising genres to tailoring picture settings and delivering spot-on recommendations, it’s intelligent entertainment designed around you.

Let’s do a deep dive into the tech:

AI Processor

Powered by a decade of innovation, the smarter and faster Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 uses advanced AI to analyse content by genre. It then automatically applies the most suitable picture settings, enhancing depth, detail, and overall visual clarity for a truly optimised viewing outcome.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID recognises each viewer’s unique voice signature, instantly tailoring content suggestions to match their preferences—no manual searching required.

AI Search

Simply speak to your TV. The built-in AI understands your requests, delivers personalised recommendations, and even extends results through Microsoft Copilot for richer, more relevant answers.

AI Chatbot

Users can interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote, which addresses all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI* can understand user intent and provide immediate solutions that it can.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge, which provides customised keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. This means no time wasted on constant scrolling and looking for options to watch. With set recommendations, dive straight into the content.

AI in LG Home Entertainment is groundbreaking in terms of convenience and superior technology. There are other OLED features as well, that can help you with the decision–Whether to buy OLED or not?

Key Features

● True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, & detail - True Black Levels in Each Pixel

Each pixel on an OLED panel can turn off completely, achieving absolute blackness. LG refers to this as Perfect Black, a level of contrast that UL has independently verified, even in well-lit rooms. That deep darkness makes bright areas pop, creating a sense of depth and realism that standard screens can’t match.

● 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate, lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues

LG OLED displays carry certifications for 100% Colour Fidelity and 100% Colour Volume, meaning colours stay true to life and retain their richness across brightness levels. UL and Intertek validation confirm that every hue remains accurate from dark shadows to bright highlights. For those who value natural tones—whether you're viewing art, landscapes, or live-action scenes—this ensures what you see is what was intended.

Will OLED Suit My Budget?

Setting up a budget for buying a TV, online and offline, can be tough. The tussle is always between buying an upgraded version while also not stretching the budget beyond a point. LG, being a customer-centric brand, understands the problem and strives to bring a solution that eases the decision-making process for buyers.

The goal is also to present a product that stands out and empowers buyers to enjoy a better viewing experience. The segmented division after this section will help you find your perfect fit OLED within your price range.

OLED Models

OLED55B56LA - LG OLED AI 139cm (55) TV (B5), a8 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, 20W Audio Output, 120Hz Native Refresh Rate

Key Features:

● 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2

● True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail

● 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate, lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues

● AI Picture Pro improves overall visual quality by analysing and enhancing every frame

● New AI button, voice controls, and drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote

OLED77B56LA - LG OLED 195cm (77) TV (B5), a8 Gen2 AI 4K Processor, 120Hz Native Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos 2025

Key Features:

● 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2

● True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail

● 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate, lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues

● AI Picture Pro improves overall visual quality by analysing and enhancing every frame

● New AI button, voice controls, and drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote

OLED42C44LA - LG OLED AI 106cm (42) TV (C4), a9 Gen7 AI Processor 4K, AI Picture Pro, 2025

Key Features:

● Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the Alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7.

● Infinite Contrast for crisp visuals with dark blacks and bright whites.

● Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels.

● 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program.

● Incredible movies and gaming enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, VRR, G-Sync, and FreeSync.

To Picture Perfect Quality

LG OLED Range represents more than just a television, it’s a step into a smarter, more refined way of enjoying entertainment. With AI-driven personalisation, true-to-life colours, and perfect blacks, every scene feels crafted for you. Whether you prioritise cinematic visuals, intelligent features, or design that complements your home, OLED checks every box. And with models tailored across sizes and budgets, the choice becomes less about compromise and more about what fits your lifestyle best. If you’re seeking a blend of luxury, innovation, and practicality in home entertainment, LG OLED makes the decision clear.