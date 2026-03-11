Multiple Cuisines Locked in LG Microwaves: Know Them Better

Is LG Microwave A Good Option For Healthy Diet Followers?

This is a must-ask question for fitness followers, gym lovers, or even those who generally like to have healthy food. The Healthy Heart Auto [MMHM1] Cook Menu is one of the key features of the LG microwave oven (feature available in select models only*). The next section gives you a peek into the different healthy heart recipes you can prepare using LG microwave ovens.

*Please check with your retailer or lg.com/in for the features of a home appliance product. Some features mentioned in the write-up are available in select models only.

Indian Cuisine

Breakfast

● Wheat Rava Idli

● Chana Daal Pancake

● Moong Daal Cheela

● Spinach and Paneer Toasts

● Rice and Moong Daal

Lunch

● Methi Missi Roti

● Soya Bhurji

● Kadhai Tofu (Indian preparation style)

● Dhansak Daal

● Tomato Methi Rice

●

Snacks

● Saffron Potatoes (Indian spiced potatoes)

● Broccoli Tikki (Tikki = Indian snack)

● Carrot and Moong Daal Soup (Indian-style dal soup)

● Garlic Celery Toast (Fusion, but common in the Indian diet)

Dinner

● Masoor Pulao

● Kale and Chickpea Curry (Indian-style curry)

● Stuffed Karela

● Gawarfali ki Sabzi

● Flaxseed Uttapam

● Whole Wheat Vegetable Khichdi

● Brown Rice Daliya

Healthy Supplements

● Roasted Garlic

● Roasted Flaxseeds

International / Fusion Cuisine

Breakfast

● Quinoa Veg Upma (Indian influence, but quinoa makes it a fusion)

Lunch

● Grilled Veggie Zucchini + Carrot (Continental/Mediterranean influence)

● Brown Rice Risotto (Italian)

Snacks

● Healthy Ragi Pizza (Indian ingredient + pizza format → fusion)

● Flavored Soya Milk (Global beverage)

● Gluten Free Pasta (Western cuisine)

Cooking Multiple Cuisines Without a Chef

If you have been asking the question - Can I make multiple cuisines from a microwave oven? Now you have the answer. Head straight to lg.com/in to upgrade your microwave oven.

Even Goan Potato Curry is part of this menu. So if you like multiple cuisines, this is your sign to get an LG microwave oven that brings worldwide delicacies to you, right at your home.

Futuristic cooking is also in store with LG. LG convertible microwave ovens make switching between cuisines as easy as enjoying your favourite recipe. The same oven that warms your breakfast can work like an air fryer in the evening, giving you crispy snacks without dunking them in oil. So yes, fries can finally feel guilt-free. The complete LG microwave oven range is available here .