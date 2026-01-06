No Space Left In The Fridge. Use These Smart Hacks For Storage

Practical Storage and Organisational Tips

1. Use Clear Storage Bins

Group similar items like snacks, sauces, or breakfast essentials in clear bins to grab what you need quickly without rummaging through cluttered shelves during your hectic mornings.

2. Label and Date Everything

Use masking tape or stickers to label leftovers and meal-prep containers with names and dates. It saves time deciding what’s fresh and helps prevent accidental food waste. This is most useful in the case of dairy items like cheese or meat.

3. Keep a "Grab-and-Go" Shelf

Designate a fridge shelf just for ready-to-eat items like boiled eggs, cut fruits or yoghurt. It streamlines your morning routine when you're rushing to work or meetings. It also creates a quick snack corner, when you only have the time to grab a quick snack and go.

4. Store Items by Use Frequency

Place daily-use items like milk, butter, and coffee creamer at eye level. Less-used items can be stored in harder-to-reach areas to maximize convenience and save time.

5. Use a Lazy Susan for Small Bottles

A rotating Lazy Susan tray helps organize small jars or condiments. Just spin to access what you need without removing multiple bottles from the back every time.

6. Freeze Pre-Portioned Meals

Cook and freeze individual meal portions in labelled containers. This hack ensures quick lunches or dinners after a long day without wasting time cooking or ordering food.

7. Clip Bags with Binder Clips

Hang bags of frozen veggies or snacks using binder clips attached to your fridge shelf rails. It frees up space and keeps things visible and accessible instantly.

8. Use Egg Cartons for Condiments

Flip an egg carton upside down in the fridge door to hold bottles upside-down. It ensures sauces and dressings come out quickly—perfect when you're in a rush.

9. Store Herbs in Jars with Water

Fresh herbs stay longer if you store them upright in jars with water, like flowers. This saves time when cooking and keeps your fridge from smelling stale.

10. Keep a Running Inventory List

Stick a whiteboard or notepad on your fridge door to track what's inside. Then simply cross off used items and list what's needed—avoids repeat buys and saves grocery planning time.

LG Range of Refrigerators

The LG range of refrigerators caters to diverse household needs with options like single-door, double-door, and side-by-side models. LG single-door refrigerators are compact yet efficient, ideal for small families or limited spaces. Double-door models offer a separate freezer compartment and ample storage for daily essentials. For larger households, LG’s side-by-side refrigerators provide expansive storage with organized compartments for frozen and fresh foods.