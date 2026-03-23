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You are sitting in your cool and calm home on a weekend & then suddenly you realise, you have not done the laundry. That could be a typical jarring moment. So what do you need? More stress or a washing machine that accurately detects weight and fabric softness. On top of that, it even tells you the soil levels of fabric.
That’s AIDD 2.0, or as you can call it, Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive 2.0 – a laundry revolution and might be the answer to all your questions regarding your washing machine.
Which washing machine settings are best for delicate clothes and energy efficiency?
How do you operate a washing machine step-by-step for dirty clothes?
What settings should I use to wash delicate fabrics vs regular clothes in an automatic machine?
How do I remove tough stains using an automatic washing machine?
How do I wash delicate clothes in an automatic machine?
Dealing with these questions or similar doubts when purchasing a washing machine is common for urban households. AIDD 2.0 is a step in the direction of solving these and many other issues.
What Is AI DD 2.0?
AI DD 2.0 is LG’s advanced laundry intelligence transcending basic automation to deliver truly customized fabric care.
Using a network of smart sensors, AI DD 2.0 detects not just the weight of the load, but also fabric softness and soil levels.
It analyses over 20,000 intelligent wash data points to suggest the most suitable wash motions for each load, resulting in optimized cleaning that balances performance, fabric protection, time, and energy use in a single cycle.
AI DD 2.0 aims for less fabric damage by choosing the right wash patterns and adapting them in real time. With aesthetic digital controls, AI DD 2.0 represents a smarter, more responsible approach to everyday laundry, designed to deliver consistent results without manual guessing each time.
What Is The Difference Between AI DD & AI DD 2.0?
The key difference between AI DD and AI DD 2.0 lies in the depth of intelligence and optimization. The earlier AI DD used to detect load weight and fabric type to adjust wash cycles. Now, AI DD 2.0 expands this capability to sensing soil levels.
AI DD 2.0 accesses a larger database of over 20,000 wash patterns, enabling simultaneous optimization of wash time, energy consumption, and fabric care, rather than adjusting just one aspect.
|Feature
|LG AI DD 2.0 (Newer)
|Previous AIDD (1.0)
|Detection Scope
|Detects weight, fabric softness, and soil levels.
|Primarily detected weight and fabric type.
|User Interface
|Often features a Digital Dial LCD for easier control.
|Standard electronic display.
|Features
|Microplastic Care, Pet Care, and Drum Light
|Basic AIDD
How Do You Benefit from AIDD 2.0?
● You no longer have to guess the right wash setting—AI DD 2.0 understands your load the moment you press start.
● Clothes get the care they need with each ordinary cycle, while delicate fabrics are treated gently, without extra effort from the user end.
● AIDD 2.0 cleans the stains effectively through sensing how dirty the load is.
● Clothes feel better over time, with reduced wear and less fabric damage.
● Laundry becomes simpler, more reliable, and worry-free—load after load.
Other Noteworthy Features
● Pet Care - LG’s Pet Care Cycle keeps your clothes and your pet’s clothes & toys clean and fresh smelling, ensuring a powerful high-temperature wash on the high soil level setting.
● Microplastic Care - Washing clothes is responsible for 35% of the influx of marine microplastics. You can lessen microplastic emissions by 60%* by opting for LG’s Microplastic Care Cycle.
*Tested by Intertek 60% less emission of microplastic. For more details, visit www.lg.com.
Which LG Models Feature AIDD 2.0?
FX1412A9K - LG 12Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive 2.0, Digital Dial & ez-Dispense, Essence Black, 5 Star
Key Features:
AIDD 2.0 - Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care with Soil Level Sensing
6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
Digital Dial- Smart, intuitive, and stylish
ez-Dispense - Automatic detergent dosage
TurboWash 360˚- Wash clothes in just 39 minutes
Steam+ - Reduce allergens & wrinkles with steam+ cycles