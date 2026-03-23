You are sitting in your cool and calm home on a weekend & then suddenly you realise, you have not done the laundry. That could be a typical jarring moment. So what do you need? More stress or a washing machine that accurately detects weight and fabric softness. On top of that, it even tells you the soil levels of fabric.

That’s AIDD 2.0, or as you can call it, Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive 2.0 – a laundry revolution and might be the answer to all your questions regarding your washing machine.

Which washing machine settings are best for delicate clothes and energy efficiency?

How do you operate a washing machine step-by-step for dirty clothes?

What settings should I use to wash delicate fabrics vs regular clothes in an automatic machine?

How do I remove tough stains using an automatic washing machine?

How do I wash delicate clothes in an automatic machine?

Dealing with these questions or similar doubts when purchasing a washing machine is common for urban households. AIDD 2.0 is a step in the direction of solving these and many other issues.