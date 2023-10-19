We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ice and water dispensers have become a popular kitchen amenity. However, understanding the benefits and requirements of different models is key to ensuring you find the best Refrigerator with ice and water dispenser that suits your lifestyle needs.
LG’s range of Refrigerator units intentionally provides a variety of ice makers and water dispensers to ensure there is a model suitable for every household.
LG’s Refrigerators are available both plumbed and non-plumbed, with an array of styles and colours, from LG Side by Side Refrigerators to Tall Refrigerators and InstaView™, available in Black or Stainless Steel colour options. This guide provides comprehensive advice on how ice and water dispensers work, and the difference between plumbed and non-plumbed models.
1. How a Refrigerator with ice and water dispenser works
Most Refrigerator models with ice and water dispensers work by reserving water inside the fridge, enabling water temperatures to be controlled by the Refrigerator’s cooling technology, allowing for immediate access to cool water and ice at your convenience. Ice and water dispensers can vary in specification, with some acting as an all-in-one facility, offering cubed ice, crushed ice and water in the same place, and others having more specific functions such as just water filtration or cubed ice.
2. Plumbed and non-plumbed ice & water dispensers
LG’s range of ice and water dispenser Refrigerator units works differently, depending on whether it is plumbed or non-plumbed. LG’s plumbed range of Refrigerators with ice and water dispensers work through direct connection to household water supplies, enabling continual ice and water access.
Non-plumbed Refrigerators use water reservoirs of varying capacity, depending on the style of the model, these can be removed for easy filling. Non-plumbed ice and water dispenser Refrigerator users can enjoy the convenience of ice and water without the need to connect it to the main water supply.
3. Why choose a Refrigerator with ice and water dispenser from LG?
LG’s range of Refrigerators with ice and water dispensers offer various models, colours and sizes. The newer models, like GR-X31FMQHL use LG’s UVnano™ technology, which harnesses the power of ultraviolet light to protect the water dispenser nozzle from harmful germs – without the user having to lift so much as a finger.
UVnano™ operates automatically once every hour to remove up to 99.99% of bacteria from the Refrigerator’s water dispenser nozzle The UVnano™ feature can be activated at any time with the quick press of a button, so users can enjoy freshly filtered water from a hygienic water dispenser tap whenever.
4. Our top plumbed/non-plumbed Refrigerators with ice & water dispenser
Our range of Refrigerators with water dispensers come in a variety of non-plumbed and plumbed styles that will suit any household or kitchen.
LG UVnano™ GSLV91PZAE LG Side by Side Refrigerators
Our best-plumbed refrigerators,features innovative designs and advanced technology, include LG Side-by-Side refrigerators. A stylish, compact design that doesn’t compromise on capacity, the LG Side by Side Refrigerators features cutting-edge amenities and smart technologies. It is available in an array of colours including Shiny Steel and Stainless Steel. The water dispenser uses UVNano™ which helps eliminate 99.99% of bacteria from the dispenser nozzle, meaning you can enjoy fresh water confident that cleanliness will be paramount. Creating a kitchen space that is peaceful and quiet, the range of LG Side by Side Refrigerator models silently operate with LG's Smart Inverter compressor™ technology.
LG’s choice of Refrigerators with ice and water dispensers are available in a range of colours including black, silver and graphite, providing users with different model options that can fit seamlessly into a variety of kitchen designs or styles.
FAQs
What do I need to plumb in a Refrigerator?
For more information, please click the link below.
How do non-plumbed Refrigerators work?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Refrigerator yet still benefit from a water dispenser. When it’s not possible to access a water supply for your appliance, choose one of our non-plumbed models with a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
How does a non-plumbed ice dispenser work?
An LG non-plumbed Refrigerator, enables you to manually fill a built-in water tank inside the fridge which is connected to the ice maker in your freezer. The ice maker in turn feeds the ice dispenser for the luxury of easy-access ice on demand.