Ice and water dispensers have become a popular kitchen amenity. However, understanding the benefits and requirements of different models is key to ensuring you find the best Refrigerator with ice and water dispenser that suits your lifestyle needs.

LG’s range of Refrigerator units intentionally provides a variety of ice makers and water dispensers to ensure there is a model suitable for every household.

LG’s Refrigerators are available both plumbed and non-plumbed, with an array of styles and colours, from LG Side by Side Refrigerators to Tall Refrigerators and InstaView™, available in Black or Stainless Steel colour options. This guide provides comprehensive advice on how ice and water dispensers work, and the difference between plumbed and non-plumbed models.