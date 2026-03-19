See the Details with Picture Quality That Truly Shows

When upgrading to a UHD TV, picture clarity is usually the first expectation—and rightly so. LG UHD TVs are powered by the α7 AI Processor Gen8, designed to make every frame sharper and more lifelike. With faster processing and improved performance, it enhances depth, contrast, and overall 4K picture quality, even in fast-moving scenes.

To ensure nothing looks dated or blurry, 4K Super Upscaling works behind the scenes. It intelligently boosts lower-resolution content closer to true 4K, improving brightness, clarity, and texture so even everyday shows look more refined.

Add HDR10 to the mix, and visuals gain richer colours and better brightness balance. Highlights stand out, dark scenes retain detail, and contrast feels more natural—bringing a noticeable upgrade to how content looks on screen.

Family Entertainment That Feels Complete

A TV today isn’t just for watching—it’s for shared moments. LG UHD TVs are built to turn everyday viewing into a cinematic experience. FILMMAKER MODE ensures movies are shown the way directors intended, without unnecessary visual processing that alters the original look.

With Ambient FILMMAKER MODE, the TV goes a step further by adjusting picture settings based on your room’s lighting. Whether it’s a bright afternoon or a dim evening, visuals stay balanced and true to the creator’s vision.

Sound plays an equally important role. Dolby Atmos delivers multidimensional audio that flows around you, making action scenes more immersive and dialogue clearer. It creates a sense of depth that pulls everyone into the moment—perfect for movie nights or weekend binge sessions.

Ready for the Future with Smart AI Features

LG UHD TVs are designed to feel intuitive from the first use. The AI Magic Remote replaces complexity with simplicity. Use it like an air mouse with point-and-click navigation, scroll easily, or simply speak to give voice commands—no additional devices required.

With AI Voice ID, the TV recognizes individual voices and instantly switches to personalized content recommendations. Each family member gets suggestions tailored to their viewing habits the moment they speak.

Need quick answers or recommendations? AI Search allows you to ask your TV questions naturally. Built-in AI understands your requests and offers relevant results, along with extended insights supported by Microsoft Copilot.

For day-to-day ease, the AI Chatbot helps you configure settings, solve issues, or troubleshoot problems directly through the remote. It understands user intent and provides immediate, practical solutions.

A single press of the AI button opens AI Concierge, which suggests customized keywords and content based on your search patterns and viewing history—making discovery effortless.

To complete the experience, AI Picture Wizard fine-tunes visuals to match your personal taste. By analysing preferences across 1.6 billion image possibilities, it creates a picture profile that feels uniquely yours.

Why Should You Get UHD TVs?

Upgrading to a UHD TV is about more than just a bigger screen—it’s about making everyday entertainment feel effortless and enjoyable. With sharp picture clarity, immersive sound, and intelligent AI features, LG UHD TVs are built to fit real homes and real viewing habits. Whether you’re watching movies, managing family viewing preferences, or exploring new content, these TVs adapt to you. If you’re looking for a smart TV that balances performance, convenience, and long-term value, a UHD TV from LG makes the decision easier and more confident.