SEE MORE CREATE BETTER WITH LG 34WN750-B ULTRAWIDE™ MONITOR

Most of the professionals are working from home these days.
LG would be launching 34WN750 UltraWide™ Monitor to elevate your work-from-home arrangement. Now see wider and do more, seamlessly while you work from home. Expand the way you work with the LG UltraWide™ Monitor.
Features of LG 34WN750-B UltraWide Monitor
• More Space for Multi-Tasking
The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440×1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and numerous audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
34WN750-B UltraWide™ Monitor
• Detailed Contrast
To more fully realize content creator’s vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.
• True Colors and Wider View
LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.
• Control with a Few Clicks
You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
• Clearer, Smoother Image
With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
• React Faster to Opponents
Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
• Black Stabilizer
Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
• Care for Eyes
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a color temperature similar to that of paper.
• Easy and Comfortable
The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
With such amazing features, LG 34WN750-B UltraWide Monitor is a must have addition to your work from home setup.