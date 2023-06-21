Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6 Factors to Consider While Comparing Dishwasher Prices

06/21/2023

Dishwashers are a blessing from the world of electronics; drop your unclean utensils in a dishwasher and find them clean like never before. How amazing is that? Not to mention convenient and time-saving!

 

Indians are accustomed to cleaning utensils and cookware by hand, using detergent. However, this process is tiring, time-consuming, and excessive use of soap and water can harm the skin. Using a dishwasher instead of hands can help clean the utensils better and remove the oily stains.

 

In this article, we will look at the factors one must consider while comparing dishwasher prices.

Factors to Consider While Buying a Dishwasher

In the past, dishwashers were considered a luxury item, but today they have evolved into a must-have kitchen appliance. They are easy to use and can save a significant amount of water in their lifetime.

 

Dishwasher prices are primarily affected by the factors that we are going to talk about. So you should consider these factors while looking for a dishwasher.

1. Hygienic DishWashing

When we talk about cleaning dishes in a dishwasher, we expect the utensils to be completely hygienic after the wash. The TrueSteam feature of our dishwashers makes the boiling water reach the entire surface of every dish. The high-temperature steam used, easily separates the stains from the dishes. Since every corner of the dishes gets cleaned, it accounts for hygienic care of the utensils.

2. Better Cleaning

With Quad Wash, our dishwashers offer a multi-motion spray arm and high-pressure jets that provide maximum coverage to clean the utensils in one go. It shoots water streams through 48 spray jets at different angles to reach every corner of the dishwasher.

3. Suitable for Indian Utensils

In India, we use many different kinds of utensils to cook food. Our dishwashers have Easy Rack+ which allows Easy height adjustment and it comes in 14 place-setting capacity that lets you to clean a wide range of utensils. With this feature, you will be able to spend more time hosting get-togethers and less time in the kitchen.

 

Also read: 5 REASONS WHY YOU NEED LG DISHWASHER IN YOUR KITCHEN

4. Quiet

When looking for a dishwasher, make sure that it does not make any noise while operating. The state-of-the-art inverter Direct Drive technology allows LG dishwashers to be the quiet Dishwasher. It is designed with fewer parts and therefore offers a hassle-free and reliable performance.

5. Wifi Enabled

It is all the more convenient when the electronic equipment is Wi-Fi-enabled. Our dishwashers are LG ThinQ enabled that offer features such as machine clean reminder and personalized settings. You can even download new wash cycles in your smartphone app.

6. Water Saving

The LG dishwasher takes up less water to clean the dishes. Our range of the latest dishwashers is efficient in nature and therefore consume less water to make to dishes sparkling clean.

You do not have to spend time and effort washing utensils when you have LG  dishwasher, With the special features that we have discussed, there can be no better time to buy a dishwasher. So, bring happiness to your home with LG. Visit our official website today to learn more about our exciting on all products.

 

