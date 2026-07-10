Which Factors to Consider When Buying a TV?

In short, the right TV is a mix of screen size that suits your room, resolution that matches your content, and a smart platform that actually understands what you want to watch, hear, or ask.

Start with screen size and viewing distance. A TV that's too big in a small room causes eye strain; too small, and you lose the immersive effect. Next comes resolution, which is where “hd vs full hd” and “full hd vs ultra hd” comparison usually begin.

Resolution Pixel Count Best Suited For HD Ready 1280 x 720 Smaller screens, casual viewing Full HD 1920 x 1080 Mid-size rooms, everyday entertainment 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 Large screens, movies, sports, gaming

The answer is simple: for any screen above 43 inches, 4K Ultra HD is recommended, since it delivers four times the detail of Full HD and pairs naturally with today's streaming content, most of which is already mastered in 4K.

Picture technology is the next decision, where OLED and QNED panels enter the conversation, unpacked in the next section.

Then there's the brain of the TV: the processor and smart platform. LG OLED evo models run on the Alpha processor and AI Engine, which powers AI Picture Pro for pixel-level upscaling and AI Sound Pro for refined, immersive audio.

As recommended by home entertainment experts, a TV's processor matters as much as its panel, since it decides how well the screen upscales older content and balances sound without an external speaker.

Also note gaming credentials if you play console or cloud games: look for HDMI 2.1 ports, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and a high refresh rate, all of which reduce lag and screen tearing.

Finally, check the remote and voice ecosystem. LG's AI Magic Remote, paired with Gemini and Copilot-based Multi-AI on webOS, lets you search, ask questions, and control smart devices with a single button. webOS itself is defined as a smart platform that stays updated with free feature upgrades for years after purchase, which is a key point when you compare LG TVs webOS vs Android TV models from other brands.