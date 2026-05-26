How Do Maintenance Requirements Differ?

Window AC Maintenance

The best approach for window AC servicing is periodic professional cleaning. Since a window AC has just one unit, the cost of maintenance is low, and it is easier to service.

Split AC Maintenance

Since a split AC has 2 units, requiring periodic maintenance to ensure optimal results. Professional servicing addresses both indoor and outdoor units, including refrigerant gas level checks and pipe insulation.

However, split ACs with features like LG's HimClean can reduce manual cleaning frequency significantly.