Top 5 Reasons to Upgrade to LG Water Purifiers

Water Purifiers in no time have become a basic necessity in every Indian home. The importance and need for pure drinking water are undeniable. Due to the increasing pollutions and impurities in food items and our busy, hectic lifestyles, pure drinking water is a must these days for one to stay healthy.

Some common water contaminants that can affect human health are:

Microorganisms like bacteria, algae, and fungi regularly interfere with sterile research applications. Bacteria can adversely influence cell and tissue culture by competing at enzyme-active sites on substrates.

Viruses – They can adversely affect tissue and cell growth. They’re minimal, with most of them falling between 0.01–0.3 microns, and they can survive for long periods of time. Once they’ve been spotted in the water, they should be removed as soon as possible.

Dissolved Inorganic Ions Silicates, chlorides, calcium, fluorides, magnesium, phosphates, bicarbonates, sulfates, nitrates, and ferrous compounds are all forms of dissolved inorganic ions.

Now the question arises if all the RO purifiers provide safe and purified water; which one should we choose? LG brings to you True Water Purifier with Dual Protection airtight Stainless Steel Tank, Digital Sterilizing Care, Mineral Booster, EverFresh UV Plus, Enhanced RO, and Smart Display.