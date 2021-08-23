Top 5 Reasons to Upgrade to LG Water Purifiers

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water Purifiers in no time have become a basic necessity in every Indian home. The importance and need for pure drinking water are undeniable. Due to the increasing pollutions and impurities in food items and our busy, hectic lifestyles, pure drinking water is a must these days for one to stay healthy.
Some common water contaminants that can affect human health are:
Microorganisms like bacteria, algae, and fungi regularly interfere with sterile research applications. Bacteria can adversely influence cell and tissue culture by competing at enzyme-active sites on substrates.
Viruses – They can adversely affect tissue and cell growth. They’re minimal, with most of them falling between 0.01–0.3 microns, and they can survive for long periods of time. Once they’ve been spotted in the water, they should be removed as soon as possible.
Dissolved Inorganic Ions Silicates, chlorides, calcium, fluorides, magnesium, phosphates, bicarbonates, sulfates, nitrates, and ferrous compounds are all forms of dissolved inorganic ions.
Now the question arises if all the RO purifiers provide safe and purified water; which one should we choose? LG brings to you True Water Purifier with Dual Protection airtight Stainless Steel Tank, Digital Sterilizing Care, Mineral Booster, EverFresh UV Plus, Enhanced RO, and Smart Display.
Reasons why you should upgrade to LG Water Purifier
Dual-Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Tank
The LG water purifier’s Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Water Tank maintains water’s freshness and reduces the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.
Digital Sterilizing Care
LG’s innovative Digital Sterilizing hygienically sterilize the water path, Faucet, and tank with the unique sterilizing Kit that does not use any harmful chemicals. Since the sterilization is done digitally there is no manual touch involved, keeping the product hygienic and safe.
Mineral Booster
Mineral Booster adds essential minerals to the water, like calcium and magnesium, making it healthier and tastier. Water gets enriched with Ca and Mg that keeps your heart and mood happy and healthy. In addition, the water helps in removing harmful toxins that help in weight loss and gives your skin a happy glow.
2-in-1 Water Solution
LG water purifier is also equipped with a 2-in-1 water solution feature, this system offers the convenience of a secondary Valve which gives UF filtered clean water to wash vegetables and Fruits.
Enhanced Water Savings
LG water purifier is equipped with advanced RO Recovery Plus Filter which helps in recovering more than 60% water compared to conventional water purifiers.
Multi-Stage Filtration Process
LG’s advanced multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system delivers safe drinking water via a multi-stage filtration method that removes contaminants as minute as 0.0001 microns in size. In addition, RO filtration eradicates bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals to provide incredibly pure drinking water.
LG Water Purifiers offer you the best of everything at the best price, making them a necessary home appliance in every Indian home. So, what are you waiting for? Sip in pure water with LG Water Purifier.
Check out the complete LG water purifier range here: https://www.lg.com/in/water-purifiers
