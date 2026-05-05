Turbo Wash & Turbo Drum: Faster Cycles in LG Washing Machines

4 KEY TAKEAWAYS

1. TurboWash uses high-pressure jets for thorough cleaning while cutting overall cycle time.

2. TurboDrum’s counter-rotating drum and pulsator create strong water currents that remove tough dirt.

3. Both technologies are designed for cleaning performance, not just speed.

4. TurboWash is in both LG front-loading and top-loading washing machines. TurboDrum is in LG top-loading washing machines.

Most washing machine cycles are slow because conventional designs rely on water filling and tumbling to gradually saturate clothes.

LG redesigned that process with two technologies: TurboWash for front-load machines and TurboDrum for top-loaders.

Here’s what each actually does, and why it matters for daily laundry.