Turbo Wash & Turbo Drum: Faster Cycles in LG Washing Machines

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 KEY TAKEAWAYS
1. TurboWash uses high-pressure jets for thorough cleaning while cutting overall cycle time.
2. TurboDrum’s counter-rotating drum and pulsator create strong water currents that remove tough dirt.
3. Both technologies are designed for cleaning performance, not just speed.
4. TurboWash is in both LG front-loading and top-loading washing machines. TurboDrum is in LG top-loading washing machines.
Most washing machine cycles are slow because conventional designs rely on water filling and tumbling to gradually saturate clothes.
LG redesigned that process with two technologies: TurboWash for front-load machines and TurboDrum for top-loaders.
Here’s what each actually does, and why it matters for daily laundry.
What is TurboWash?
TurboWash is a jet spray system built into LG washing machines. Instead of waiting for the drum to fill with water and slowly soak your clothes, TurboWash uses multiple high-pressure nozzles to spray the wash solution directly into the load from the moment the cycle starts.
The result: clothes are fully saturated much faster, detergent is distributed more evenly, and the machine needs fewer rinse cycles to clear residue.
It’s available select LG front-load and top-load models in India, including machines in the AI DD and . Some models are:
Top Load - T12SJMB1Z, and TX510SWO
Front Load - FX1412A9K, FX1412N9S, FX1412A5ED
What TurboWash improves
● More even detergent spread across the entire load
● Fewer rinse cycles needed, saving water and time
● Works well for cotton, synthetics, and mixed loads
Benefits of TurboWash (along with Jet Spray+)
● Save 70*L Water per wash cycle
● Save 40*% Energy with less cycle time (29 minutes)
● Less Than 29* Mins wash cycle
* TurboWash program cycle is 29 mintues, applicable on select models. For more details, visit www.lg.com/in.
What is TurboDrum and how does it clean the toughest dirt?
TurboDrum is LG’s technology for top-load machines. The drum and the pulsator rotate in opposite directions at the same time. This counter-rotation creates powerful water currents inside the drum that physically push wash solution through fabric — dislodging dirt more effectively than single-direction agitation.
The stronger mechanical action is particularly useful for heavily soiled loads: dusty work clothes, sports kit, school uniforms, anything that’s been through a tough day.
TurboDrum is available across LG’s Smart Inverter top-load range in India, in capacities from 7 kg to 11 kg.
TurboWash vs TurboDrum
|Feature
|TurboWash
|TurboDrum
|Machine type
|Front-load and Top-load
|Top-load
|How it works
|High-pressure jet nozzles spray water into the load
|Drum and pulsator rotate in opposite directions
|Primary benefit
|Faster saturation, shorter cycle time
|Stronger wash action for tough soiling
|Best for
|Everyday mixed loads
|Heavily soiled clothing
Does faster mean less clean?
The reason conventional cycles are long is that soaking and agitation take time to move water through fabric. TurboWash and TurboDrum both increase the intensity of that process, so you get cleaner laundry in less time.
The best way to think about it: the cycle is shorter because it’s working harder, not because it’s doing less.
That said, pick the right program for your load. Quick wash modes are designed for lightly soiled clothes. For a full, heavily soiled load, use the cotton or heavy-duty program.
Which LG machines in India have these features?
|Technology
|Machine type
|Capacity range
|Paired with
|TurboWash
|Front-load & Top-load
|9 kg – 12 kg
|AI DD, 6 Motion DD, Steam
|TurboDrum
|Top-load
|7 kg – 11 kg
|Smart Inverter Motor, Jet Spray
Both ranges are compatible with the LG ThinQ app, so you can start, monitor, or adjust a cycle remotely.
Why this matters for Indian households
Indian laundry conditions are harder on clothes than most standard washing machine specs assume. Higher dust levels, cotton-heavy wardrobes, and hard water in many cities all put extra pressure on cleaning performance.
• TurboDrum’s strong mechanical action handles dust-heavy loads, like work clothes, school uniforms, sports kit, more effectively than standard agitation
• TurboWash’s thorough rinse helps clear detergent residue in hard water areas, where soap doesn’t rinse out as easily
• Shorter cycle times matter in homes running two or three loads a day
• Lower run time also means lower energy and water consumption per load
FAQ
Can I use TurboWash for delicate fabrics like silk or woollens?
TurboWash is best suited for cotton, synthetics, and mixed fabrics. For silk, chiffon, or woollens, LG machines include dedicated delicate or hand-wash programs that use lower drum speed and gentler water pressure. Select those programs from the display.
Does TurboDrum work well with hard water?
Yes. The counter-rotation creates stronger water currents that help lift dirt even when lather is reduced — which is common in hard water.
Is TurboWash available on LG top-load machines in India?
Yes, TurboWash is available on LG top-load washing machines.
In some wash programs Turbowash activates automatically, whereas in other programs it can be used as an additional option which needs to be selected manually. This is common for both LG front load and top load washing machines.
Does TurboWash or TurboDrum use more electricity?
Not necessarily. Because both technologies reduce cycle duration, total energy consumed per load is comparable to, or lower than a longer standard cycle. Check the BEE star rating on your chosen model for precise consumption figures.
Which LG washing machine is best for a large family with heavy daily loads?
For a family of five or more, LG’s 9–12 kg front-load models with TurboWash, AIDD 2.0, Digital Dial, ez-Dispense, and Steam+ with Wrinkle Care are worth considering if you prefer front-load efficiency. If you want top-load convenience, LG’s 9–11 kg Smart Inverter top-loaders with AIDD, 6 Motion, Steam, ez-Mix, TurboDrum and TurboWas handle heavy soiled loads well. Capacity and machine type are personal preference, both deliver strong cleaning performance.