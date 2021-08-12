Wash Better While Protecting Your Fabric with LG Washing Machines

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG washing machines are known for their efficient wash performance and power features. One of the key technology of the washing machine is the Direct Drive technology, which generates 6 unique motions that take the washing of clothes to a whole next level. Direct Drive washing machines are high-efficiency machines that cut energy costs and water consumption, compared to conventional washing machines.
The power technology of the 6 Motion DD provides the users with optimized motion combinations for every fabric type. Mostly the washing machines are able to carry out just a single wash motion, LG’s range of washing machines possess 6-Motion technology which has the capacity to replicate 6 different wash motions that moves the washing drum in different multiple directions giving the fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.
6 motions of 6 motion direct drive technology
1. Scrubbing: Just when the water is supplied to the LG 6 Motion washer, the combination of the scrub motion and the waved lifters create a figure-8 shape and a ‘trough’ of water. This helps to dissolve powder detergent better and faster.
2. Rolling: It is the Silent Wash motion in which the laundry is rolled below the water level. This creates more friction with the inner drum and is less damaging to clothes. So, it’s more effective, yet kinder, too.
3. Stepping: In conventional washing machines, clothes get stuck to the inner drum after spinning. To counter this, conventional machines rotate the drum, which only moves in one direction and won’t allow clothes to drop easily. It even makes each and every cloth wrinkle-free.
4. Swing: This washing motion is mainly used for delicate. The soft swing of the LG 6 Motion washing machine has a heart-shaped motion that washes laundry below the waterline.
5. Tumble: Tumble motion is the usual Standard Turn washing machine motion.
6. Filtration: A combination of spinning and spray from the water shower forms the filtration motion. This motion soaks the laundry faster and more evenly. The action of rotating and stopping repeatedly in the LG Six Motion washing machine prevents wrinkles.
Other exciting features of LG washing machines
Direct Drive Motor: LG fully automatic machine washers have few moving parts which make it a long-lasting product. The direct-drive motor comes with a 10-year warranty.
LG Steam™ Technology: Not only are the stains removed but even the allergens/Germs get removed with this feature. This technology sterilizes the cloth that helps in removing the harmful bacteria and viruses, improving the quality of the cloth.
Tub Clean Technology: Tub Clean Technology helps in cleaning the wash tub and spinning it dry maintaining the freshness of the drum.
LG ThinQ™ with Wi-Fi: This feature makes doing laundry super easy! You can do it from anywhere at any time. You can troubleshoot any problem that saves your time and money. With the help of the download cycle, nearly 20 wash programs can be scheduled.
Smart Diagnosis™ System: With the help of the system of Smart Diagnosis™, you can save your time and with just a phone call, you can troubleshoot a problem.
Advanced Design: LG’s sleek glass porthole design with wide-opening doors, makes the task of loading and unloading of clothes much easy.
Weight Balancer: Gives a powerful performance with fewer vibrations and noise.
TurboWash Technology: LG’s revolutionary TurboWash technology offers the fastest cycle times in the washing machine industry. It lets you save your time & energy on every wash cycle; complete washing in just 59 mins.
