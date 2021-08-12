Wash Better While Protecting Your Fabric with LG Washing Machines

1. Scrubbing: Just when the water is supplied to the LG 6 Motion washer, the combination of the scrub motion and the waved lifters create a figure-8 shape and a ‘trough’ of water. This helps to dissolve powder detergent better and faster.

2. Rolling: It is the Silent Wash motion in which the laundry is rolled below the water level. This creates more friction with the inner drum and is less damaging to clothes. So, it’s more effective, yet kinder, too.

3. Stepping: In conventional washing machines, clothes get stuck to the inner drum after spinning. To counter this, conventional machines rotate the drum, which only moves in one direction and won’t allow clothes to drop easily. It even makes each and every cloth wrinkle-free.

4. Swing: This washing motion is mainly used for delicate. The soft swing of the LG 6 Motion washing machine has a heart-shaped motion that washes laundry below the waterline.

5. Tumble: Tumble motion is the usual Standard Turn washing machine motion.

6. Filtration: A combination of spinning and spray from the water shower forms the filtration motion. This motion soaks the laundry faster and more evenly. The action of rotating and stopping repeatedly in the LG Six Motion washing machine prevents wrinkles.



ALSO READ: BEST 5 LG TOP LOAD WASHING MACHINES IN INDIA