Steam+™ Cycles: Hygiene That Goes Beyond Visible Clean

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4 Key Takeaways Before You Read
1. 99.9% Allergen Removal — LG's Steam+™ Allergy Care cycle is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) to remove 99.9% of house dust mites, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen, fungi, and bacteria.
2. Steam Penetrates. Water Doesn't. A regular wash cleans the surface. Steam+™ goes deep into fabric fibres, breaking down allergens and bacteria that water and detergent alone cannot reach.
3. Hygiene Without the Ironing Headache. Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care reduces creases by 30%* across 6 wash cycles, providing cleaner clothes with need for less ironing.
*Tested by Intertek, December 2018, AATCC standard. Results may vary.
4. Built for Indian Households. Indian cities are high on humidity, dust and pollen-heavy seasons. For homes with children, pets, or elderly members, Steam+™ directly addresses the allergen risks that standard machines are not designed to handle.
You pull laundry out of the machine. It smells fresh. Looks clean.
But is it actually clean?
There's a difference between clothes that look clean and clothes that are truly hygienic. Dust mites, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, fungi, none of these are visible to the naked eye. And a standard wash cycle, more often than not, doesn't fully eliminate them.
That's the problem LG's Steam+™ was built to solve.
What Is Steam+™?
Steam+™ is LG's steam-based cleaning system integrated into its front load washing machine range.
It's not just a wash. It's a hygiene treatment.
Steam works differently from water — it breaks down allergens and bacteria. The result is visibly clean laundry, genuinely safe to wear.
Why This Matters More in India
Returning home from office in cities like Delhi NCR is full of pollutants, dust, and bacteria. Steam+™ solves the issue and breaks it down with cleaner laundry cycles. Here’s how the scenario is in other regions:
● High humidity cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai create ideal conditions for dust mites and mould to breed on fabrics
● Pollen levels spike during seasonal changes across North India
● Households with children, pets, or elderly members face higher allergen sensitivity year-round
If someone in your home sneezes frequently, has skin sensitivity, or you have a newborn — Steam+™ isn't a luxury feature. It's a necessity.
What Does the Allergy Care Cycle Actually Eliminate?
The Allergy Care cycle is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) — one of the most recognised allergy certifying bodies globally.
|Allergen*
|Removed by Steam+™ Allergy Care
|House dust mites
|✅ 99.9% (BAF certified)
|Cat allergen
|✅ BAF certified
|Dog allergen
|✅ BAF certified
|Pollen
|✅ BAF certified
|Fungi
|✅ BAF certified
|Bacteria
|✅ BAF certified
*Tested by 3rd Party under standard conditions. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen allergen, fungi, and bacteria. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles. For more details, visit www.lg.com
Steam+™ vs Regular Wash: The Real Difference
A lot of people assume a hot wash does the same job. It doesn't.
|Feature
|Regular Wash
|Steam+™ Allergy Care
|Allergen removal
|Partial
|99.9% (BAF certified)
|Penetrates fabric fibres
|Surface level
|Deep penetration
|Wrinkle reduction
|None
|30% fewer wrinkles*
|Bacteria elimination
|Partial
|Eliminates 99.9*%
|Fabric damage
|Risk at high heat
|Gentle on fabrics
|Suitable for baby clothes
|Not quite effective
|Yes
*Tested by Intertek
Oh, and You'll Iron Less Too
This is the benefit that tends to get overlooked. Wrinkle Care reduces 30% wrinkles, ensuring you later have to put significantly less efforts in straightening the fabric.
How to Use It
Simpler than you'd think:
- Load the clothes — baby clothes, bedsheets, pillow covers, daily wear
- Select your wash cycle — Cotton, Mixed Fabric, or Easy Care all work well
- Add the Allergy Care or Wrinkle Care option before starting
- Let it run — fully automatic, no extra steps, no separate appliances
Which LG Models Have Steam+™?
Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care is available across LG's premium front load range:
● LG FX1412A9K — 12 kg, AI DD 2.0, ezDispense, Digital Dial
● LG FHD1207STB — 12 kg/7 kg Washer Dryer, TurboWash 360°
● LG FHP1209Z7P — 9 kg, Inverter Direct Drive, BAF certified Allergy Care
● LG WashTower FWT1310BG / FWT1310PB — Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care, TurboWash 360°
All models include LG's Inverter Direct Drive motor with a 10-year motor warranty.
The Bottom Line
Visible clean and truly hygienic are two different standards.
If your household includes children, elderly members, pets, or anyone with allergy or respiratory sensitivity, a standard wash simply isn't enough. Steam+™ on LG front load machines is one of the few laundry features backed by independent third-party certification.
And that's exactly what separates it from ordinary marketing language. Explore the full range at lg.com/in.
FAQs
Is Steam+™ available on LG top load machines?
Steam+™ with full Allergy Care is primarily on LG's front load range. Select top load models (like the TX510SWO and TX511SWO) offer other premium specs. For BAF-certified Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care, front load is the way to go.
Can it damage delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon?
No, Steam+™ is designed to sanitise without damaging soft fabrics. It's gentler than high-heat agitation washes. That said, always check garment care labels for sensitive items.
How often should I run Allergy Care with young children at home?
For bedsheets, pillowcases, soft toys, and baby clothes, at least once a week with the Allergy Care cycle should be a standard. Everyday clothing can go through a standard wash unless the child has known sensitivities. Duvet covers and blankets, which accumulate mites over time, benefit most from Steam+™ treatment.
Steam™ has standard features, like basic removal of bacteria. Steam+™ is the upgraded version as it adds Wrinkle Care on top, reducing creasing by 30% (Intertek tested, AATCC standard). When comparing models on lg.com/in, look for "Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care" in the specs to confirm you're getting both.