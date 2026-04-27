Steam+™ Cycles: Hygiene That Goes Beyond Visible Clean

4 Key Takeaways Before You Read

1. 99.9% Allergen Removal — LG's Steam+™ Allergy Care cycle is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) to remove 99.9% of house dust mites, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen, fungi, and bacteria.

2. Steam Penetrates. Water Doesn't. A regular wash cleans the surface. Steam+™ goes deep into fabric fibres, breaking down allergens and bacteria that water and detergent alone cannot reach.

3. Hygiene Without the Ironing Headache. Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care reduces creases by 30%* across 6 wash cycles, providing cleaner clothes with need for less ironing.

*Tested by Intertek, December 2018, AATCC standard. Results may vary.

4. Built for Indian Households. Indian cities are high on humidity, dust and pollen-heavy seasons. For homes with children, pets, or elderly members, Steam+™ directly addresses the allergen risks that standard machines are not designed to handle.

You pull laundry out of the machine. It smells fresh. Looks clean.

But is it actually clean?

There's a difference between clothes that look clean and clothes that are truly hygienic. Dust mites, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, fungi, none of these are visible to the naked eye. And a standard wash cycle, more often than not, doesn't fully eliminate them.

That's the problem LG's Steam+™ was built to solve.

What Is Steam+™?

Steam+™ is LG's steam-based cleaning system integrated into its front load washing machine range.

It's not just a wash. It's a hygiene treatment.

Steam works differently from water — it breaks down allergens and bacteria. The result is visibly clean laundry, genuinely safe to wear.

Why This Matters More in India

Returning home from office in cities like Delhi NCR is full of pollutants, dust, and bacteria. Steam+™ solves the issue and breaks it down with cleaner laundry cycles. Here’s how the scenario is in other regions:

● High humidity cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai create ideal conditions for dust mites and mould to breed on fabrics

● Pollen levels spike during seasonal changes across North India

● Households with children, pets, or elderly members face higher allergen sensitivity year-round

If someone in your home sneezes frequently, has skin sensitivity, or you have a newborn — Steam+™ isn't a luxury feature. It's a necessity.

What Does the Allergy Care Cycle Actually Eliminate?