About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Steam+™ Cycles: Hygiene That Goes Beyond Visible Clean

Steam+™ Cycles: Hygiene That Goes Beyond Visible Clean

04/27/2026

 

4 Key Takeaways Before You Read

 

1. 99.9% Allergen Removal — LG's Steam+™ Allergy Care cycle is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) to remove 99.9% of house dust mites, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen, fungi, and bacteria.

 

2. Steam Penetrates. Water Doesn't. A regular wash cleans the surface. Steam+™ goes deep into fabric fibres, breaking down allergens and bacteria that water and detergent alone cannot reach.

 

3. Hygiene Without the Ironing Headache. Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care reduces creases by 30%* across 6 wash cycles, providing cleaner clothes with need for less ironing.

*Tested by Intertek, December 2018, AATCC standard. Results may vary.

 

4. Built for Indian Households. Indian cities are high on humidity, dust and pollen-heavy seasons. For homes with children, pets, or elderly members, Steam+™ directly addresses the allergen risks that standard machines are not designed to handle.

You pull laundry out of the machine. It smells fresh. Looks clean.

But is it actually clean?

There's a difference between clothes that look clean and clothes that are truly hygienic. Dust mites, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, fungi, none of these are visible to the naked eye. And a standard wash cycle, more often than not, doesn't fully eliminate them.

That's the problem LG's Steam+™ was built to solve.

 

 

 

What Is Steam+™?

 

Steam+™ is LG's steam-based cleaning system integrated into its front load washing machine range.

It's not just a wash. It's a hygiene treatment.

Steam works differently from water — it breaks down allergens and bacteria. The result is visibly clean laundry, genuinely safe to wear.

 

 

 

Why This Matters More in India

 

Returning home from office in cities like Delhi NCR is full of pollutants, dust, and bacteria. Steam+™ solves the issue and breaks it down with cleaner laundry cycles. Here’s how the scenario is in other regions:

High humidity cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai create ideal conditions for dust mites and mould to breed on fabrics

Pollen levels spike during seasonal changes across North India

Households with children, pets, or elderly members face higher allergen sensitivity year-round

If someone in your home sneezes frequently, has skin sensitivity, or you have a newborn — Steam+™ isn't a luxury feature. It's a necessity.

 

 

 

What Does the Allergy Care Cycle Actually Eliminate?

 

The Allergy Care cycle is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) — one of the most recognised allergy certifying bodies globally.

Allergen*Removed by Steam+™ Allergy Care
House dust mites✅ 99.9% (BAF certified)
Cat allergen✅ BAF certified
Dog allergen✅ BAF certified
Pollen✅ BAF certified
Fungi✅ BAF certified
Bacteria✅ BAF certified

*Tested by 3rd Party under standard conditions. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen allergen, fungi, and bacteria. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles. For more details, visit www.lg.com

 

 

 

Steam+™ vs Regular Wash: The Real Difference

A lot of people assume a hot wash does the same job. It doesn't.

FeatureRegular WashSteam+™ Allergy Care
Allergen removalPartial99.9% (BAF certified)
Penetrates fabric fibresSurface levelDeep penetration
Wrinkle reductionNone30% fewer wrinkles*
Bacteria eliminationPartialEliminates 99.9*%
Fabric damageRisk at high heatGentle on fabrics
Suitable for baby clothesNot quite effectiveYes

*Tested by Intertek

Oh, and You'll Iron Less Too

 

This is the benefit that tends to get overlooked. Wrinkle Care reduces 30% wrinkles, ensuring you later have to put significantly less efforts in straightening the fabric.

 

 

How to Use It

 

Simpler than you'd think:

  1. Load the clothes — baby clothes, bedsheets, pillow covers, daily wear
  2. Select your wash cycle — Cotton, Mixed Fabric, or Easy Care all work well
  3. Add the Allergy Care or Wrinkle Care option before starting
  4. Let it run — fully automatic, no extra steps, no separate appliances

 

 

Which LG Models Have Steam+™?

 

Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care is available across LG's premium front load range:

LG FX1412A9K — 12 kg, AI DD 2.0, ezDispense, Digital Dial

LG FHD1207STB — 12 kg/7 kg Washer Dryer, TurboWash 360°

LG FHP1209Z7P — 9 kg, Inverter Direct Drive, BAF certified Allergy Care

LG WashTower FWT1310BG / FWT1310PB — Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care, TurboWash 360°

All models include LG's Inverter Direct Drive motor with a 10-year motor warranty.

 

 

 

The Bottom Line

 

Visible clean and truly hygienic are two different standards.

If your household includes children, elderly members, pets, or anyone with allergy or respiratory sensitivity, a standard wash simply isn't enough. Steam+™ on LG front load machines is one of the few laundry features backed by independent third-party certification.

And that's exactly what separates it from ordinary marketing language. Explore the full range at lg.com/in.

 

FAQs

Is Steam+™ available on LG top load machines?

Steam+™ with full Allergy Care is primarily on LG's front load range. Select top load models (like the TX510SWO and TX511SWO) offer other premium specs. For BAF-certified Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care, front load is the way to go.

Can it damage delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon?

No, Steam+™ is designed to sanitise without damaging soft fabrics. It's gentler than high-heat agitation washes. That said, always check garment care labels for sensitive items.

How often should I run Allergy Care with young children at home?

For bedsheets, pillowcases, soft toys, and baby clothes, at least once a week with the Allergy Care cycle should be a standard. Everyday clothing can go through a standard wash unless the child has known sensitivities. Duvet covers and blankets, which accumulate mites over time, benefit most from Steam+™ treatment.

What's the difference between Steam™ and Steam+™?

Steam™ has standard features, like basic removal of bacteria. Steam+™ is the upgraded version as it adds Wrinkle Care on top, reducing creasing by 30% (Intertek tested, AATCC standard). When comparing models on lg.com/in, look for "Steam+™ with Wrinkle Care" in the specs to confirm you're getting both.