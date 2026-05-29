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Key Takeaways
- Capacity is the most consequential decision you'll make — buy too small and you'll run multiple cycles daily; buy too large and you'll waste water and electricity every wash.
- Front-load, top-load and semi-automatic washing machines have different advantages for different people and situations.
- Energy star ratings can directly affect your electricity bill. A 5-star rated machine will be better than a 3-star model. All LG washing machines are 5-star.
- 4. Check for appliance after-sales service, for a smoother post-purchase experience.
Buying a washing machine for the first time is genuinely confusing. Which is the best washing machine under my budget? Is top-load better or front-load? Should I buy a semi- or fully-automatic washing machine?
Too many questions, too many feature names, and salespeople use all of them at once.
This blog and checklist can give you answers for questions related to washing machine purchase, especially for first time buyers. Follow it to know exactly what you need.
Figure Out the Right Capacity First
Once you know the right capacity, according to your family size, everything else follows. You can use the following pages as your baseline:
|Family Size
|Recommended Capacity*
|1–2 members
|6–7 kg
|3–4 members
|7–9 kg
|5–6 members
|9–11 kg
|Joint families / heavy washers
|12 kg and above
One practical note: if you wash bedsheets, heavy cotton kurtas, or towels regularly, go one size up from what the table suggests. Overloading a machine consistently — above 90% drum capacity — increases mechanical stress, and can impact the life of home appliances.
Which is better, top or front load washing machine?
This is where most first-time buyers get stuck. Here's an honest comparison:
|Factor
|Front-Load
|Top-Load
|Electricity consumption
|Lower (5-star rated models)
|Moderate
|Fabric care
|Great fabric care, LG washing machines offers different options for different fabric types
|Great fabric care, LG washing machines offers different options for different fabric types
|Price range
|₹25,000–₹80,000+
|₹15,000–₹45,000
|Ideal for
|Mixed fabrics, delicate wear, long-term savings
|Budget-first buyers, heavy soiled loads
In short — if you're buying for a household that includes silk, chiffon, or embroidered ethnic wear, make sure you check features like Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive. AI fabric detection and 6 Motion DD significantly improves fabric care.
Also top-load washing machines offer better comfort to elderly people.
Which Features Must Be There in a Washing Machine?
Honest advice: don't pay for features you won't use. But certain features quietly pay for themselves.
Features worth prioritising:
- AI DD / AI DD 2.0 — LG's AI Direct Drive technology detects fabric weight, type, and soil level before choosing the wash cycle from 20,000 patterns. AI DD is a sensor-integrated technology, not just a marketing term — it actively reduces fabric damage by up to 18%, according to LG's internal testing.
- Inverter Direct Drive Motor — connects drum and motor directly, eliminating belts and pulleys. This means less noise, less vibration, and better durability. LG backs this with a 10-year motor warranty, improving after sales experience.
- Steam+ — LG's Steam+ function removes 99.9% allergens (British Allergy Foundation certified) and reduces wrinkles by 30%. Worth it if you have children, allergy-prone family members, or wear linen and formal shirts regularly.
- Hard Water Wash — This is highly beneficial for homes in Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities where hard water is the norm, not the exception.
- LG ThinQ™ — LG's smart home platform that lets you start, monitor, and troubleshoot your machine via smartphone.
If you get them, it’s a bonus:
- ezDispense™ (auto detergent dispensing) - useful for busy people
- TurboWash 360° - valuable for large families
- Digital Dial - aesthetic upgrade, easy functionality
Which Washing Machine Fits Best in My Budget?
There is no fixed answer to this. However, once you know what all you want in your washing machine, it is easier to have a budget in place.
Things to Consider:
A ₹20,000 machine with a 3-star rating will cost more in electricity than a ₹32,000 machine with a 5-star rating, often breaking even within 3–4 years.
LG washing machine range includes high-premium Front-Load washing machine, mid-segment top-load and semi-automatic washing machines. So, you can compare features from all ranges before making a final purchase decision.
For LG India's full washing machine range, specifications, visit lg.com/in/washing-machines.
FAQs
A. It depends on the features you are looking for. Premium features like AI DD might need you to increase the budget slightly.
A. For a family of 3 with mixed fabrics, which most Indian households have, front-load machines could work well. The features also provide unmatched convenience, well-suited for a busy family.
A. BEE refers to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of India, which rates appliances on a 1–5 star scale. A 5-star rating indicates the highest energy and water efficiency. You can find all LG washing machines 5-star.
A. The motor is an expensive component to replace in any washing machine. LG offers a 10-year warranty on its Inverter Direct Drive Motor and AI DD motors across front-load and top-load ranges ensuring long-term financial protection.