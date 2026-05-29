Buying a washing machine for the first time is genuinely confusing. Which is the best washing machine under my budget? Is top-load better or front-load? Should I buy a semi- or fully-automatic washing machine?

Too many questions, too many feature names, and salespeople use all of them at once.

This blog and checklist can give you answers for questions related to washing machine purchase, especially for first time buyers. Follow it to know exactly what you need.

Figure Out the Right Capacity First

Once you know the right capacity, according to your family size, everything else follows. You can use the following pages as your baseline:

Family Size Recommended Capacity* 1–2 members 6–7 kg 3–4 members 7–9 kg 5–6 members 9–11 kg Joint families / heavy washers 12 kg and above