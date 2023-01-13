We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
If you're looking for the ultimate TV viewing experience in India, look no further than the LG Objet Collection OLED TV. With its self-emitting pixels and advanced image processing technology, this TV delivers a picture that is truly second to none. Its sleek and modern design can seamlessly blend into any living room.
For movie lovers, a high-quality TV such as the LG Objet Collection TV can be the ultimate gateway to the cinematic experience. The best TV in India allows you to fully immerse yourself in the film, feeling as if you are right there in the middle of the action. It is like having a private movie theatre in your own living room.
Treat yourself to the screen with infinite detail and watch on in wonder with the all-new LG Objet Collection TV.
Unique Aspects of the LG Objet Collection OLED TV
Introducing the LG Objet Collection OLED TV – a revolutionary new television that offers a viewing experience like no other. This TV boasts cutting-edge technology that sets it apart from the rest, such as Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and ⍺9 Gen5 AI processor.
Below are some of the features of this smart TV that set it apart from the crowd that makes it the best TV in India:
• All-Around Design
You can view the screen of the best TV in India from any angle and in any space. Not just that, but the design of this online smart TV looks stunning from all sides. You can enjoy its Posé front to back, top to bottom, and left to right as it seamlessly blends into the aesthetics of your home.
• ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor
With the help of deep learning algorithms, a tiny yet mighty processor in the best TV in India reduces noise and optimizes sound and picture quality for a cinematic experience.
• Versatile Back
Another unique design aspect of this OLED TV versatile back is that allows you to reflect your style in another way. It goes beyond becoming a part of your living space. The back of this TV looks stunning, and you can personalize the media shelf and show off your favourite books, magazines, or postcards.
• Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos
The combination of Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos in the best TV in India leads to sensational immersion. With precision detail, it can add extraordinary depth and bring out subtle textures.
• Rounded Edge
The beauty of the LG Objet Collection TV lies in its round edges and smooth lines that create a rather quiet and neutral look. This delicate design can enhance the interiors of any room.
• Ultimate Gaming
You can play your favourite games on this television without any lags thanks to Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz. The NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support offer a fluid and realistic gaming experience.
Make the Right Choice!
If you want to experience a new side of life, the best TV in India is for you. It will not only offer optimal performance but also create an aesthetic interior for you. When you are not watching it, it becomes a frame, which can be decorated with a wide range of artful pieces. Select your favourite and add a touch of your personality to your space.
One should not compromise their viewing experience because of the smart TV price. Light up your room with the self-lit OLED evo of this OLED TV. Upgrade your home entertainment system and elevate your viewing experience with the LG Objet Collection OLED TV. Get in touch with us today!