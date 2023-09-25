Bringing a home appliance is not an easy decision. One must be fully aware of its benefits and features before installing it.

Here are the features of LG Water Purifiers, comprehensively explained:

1. Multi-Stage Filtration Process

The sophisticated multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system from LG provides clean drinking water using a multi-stage filtration process that filters out impurities as small as 0.0001 microns. Additionally, RO filtration removes heavy metals, germs, and viruses to produce extraordinarily pure drinking water.

2. Airtight Stainless Steel Tank with Dual Protection

The Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Water Tank keeps the water fresh and minimises the growth of bacteria and algae. The Dual Protection Seal makes it considerably more hygienic than a plastic tank and guarantees that the water is still safe to drink.

Stainless steel water tank has 94.4% less E. Coli in 24 hours.

3. In-Tank UV

The In Tank UV treats filtered water, stored in stainless steel tank for 75 minutes at the interval of every 6 hours to prevent any secondary decontamination so that you get pure and fresh water every time.

4. Digital Sterilizing Care

With the use of a special sterilising kit that doesn't contain any hazardous chemicals, LG's cutting-edge digital sterilising system hygienically sterilises the water channel, faucet, and tank. Since the sterilisation is carried out digitally, there is no need for manual handling, which keeps the product secure and safe.

5. Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster integrates important minerals into the water, such as calcium and magnesium, making it good for health and taste. Ca and Mg are added to water to keep your heart and mood healthy and cheerful. Additionally, the water aids in the removal of damaging toxins that promote weight reduction and a healthy shine on your skin.

6. 2-in-1 Water Solution

The LG water purifier also has a 2-in-1 water solution feature, which provides the ease of a secondary valve for ultra-clean, UF-filtered water to wash fruits and vegetables. This feature helps save water and contributes towards conscious living.

7. Enhanced Water Savings

When compared to traditional water purifiers, the LG water purifier recovers more than 60% more water thanks to its cutting-edge RO Recovery Plus Filter.

8. Complimentary True Maintenance Package:

Users get a Complimentary true maintenance package with all models of LG water purifiers. It is budget-friendly and users can benefit from LG's genuine services.