Preventing Water-Borne Diseases with Effective Water Purification
Water purifiers are crucial in ensuring your well-being by delivering safe and uncontaminated drinking water. They can be considered an essential tool in preventing waterborne diseases which can have serious health implications. In this blog, we will explore the benefits of water purifiers & how they protect us from waterborne diseases.
We will also explore the various water purifier choices provided by LG, which can contribute to safeguarding your family's well-being.
Things you can find in this blog:
I. Why should drinking water be purified?
II. How do water-borne diseases affect lives in India?
III. What measures would you take to prevent Water-Borne Diseases?
IV. What are the other benefits of a Water Purifier?
V. How LG Water purifiers can protect you against Water-Borne Diseases?
VI. Features of LG Water Purifiers
VII. Discover the Top 5 LG Water Purifiers Worth Considering
VIII. Which water purifier should you buy?
I. Why should drinking water be purified?
We need to purify drinking water for several important reasons, some of which are mentioned below:
• Preventing Waterborne Diseases: By purifying water, you remove contaminants, pathogens, and many unknown impurities that can harm your family. Some of the major water-borne diseases, such as cholera, dysentery, and giardiasis, are caused when you don't give proper attention to drinking water purification
• Microbial Contamination: Water purification processes like chlorination, filtration, and UV treatment can kill or remove microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, making the water safe to drink
• Chemical Contaminants: Water purification methods like activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis are needed to remove chemicals, heavy metals, and industrial waste, effectively reducing health risks associated with their consumption.
II. How do water-borne diseases affect lives in India?
Water-borne diseases in India cast a long shadow over millions of lives. The contaminated water sources serve as breeding grounds for illnesses like cholera, typhoid, and dysentery, taking a toll on health and productivity.
Lack of access to clean water exacerbates the problem, disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities. Diarrheal diseases, primarily caused by unsafe water, become a leading cause of death among children under five, hampering their growth and development.
Moreover, treating water-borne illnesses strains already burdened healthcare systems, diverting resources from other critical needs. Addressing this issue through improved sanitation and safe water access is essential to ensure a healthier, more prosperous future for India's population.
With a population that increases multi-fold every year, having access to clean & pure drinking water is evidently an issue in India.
This is why every home must have a water purifier to combat impurities and in hindsight water-borne diseases. But how does a water purifier help?
III. What measures would you take to prevent Water-Borne Diseases?
To prevent waterborne diseases using water purifiers as a major subject, you can take several measures:
• Choose the Right Water Purification System:
Select a water purification system that matches the water quality in your region. Various water sources may necessitate distinct purification techniques, such as UV treatment, reverse osmosis (RO), or activated carbon filtration.
• Regular Maintenance:
Ensure your water purifier remains current by following the manufacturer's guidelines for filter replacement and maintenance. Users must also clean pipes, tank & faucet without using any harmful chemicals. Consistent upkeep guarantees the continued effectiveness of the purifier.
• Regular Filter Replacement:
Follow the recommendation to change the filters in your water purifier. Filters that have been overused might lose their efficiency, allowing contaminants to pass through.
• Education and Awareness:
Educate yourself and your family about the importance of clean water and how the water purifier works. Ensure that everyone comprehends the correct operation and maintenance procedures for the purifier.
• Proper Storage:
To prevent recontamination, store purified water in clean, covered containers. Avoid using open containers that might expose the water to contaminants such as dust or insects.
IV. What are the other benefits of a Water Purifier?
• Mineral Retention: Certain types of water purifiers are designed to intentionally retain essential minerals like calcium and magnesium while simultaneously eliminating impurities, thereby ensuring that your drinking water maintains a healthy nutritional balance.
• Eco-Friendly Alternative: The utilization of a water filter can help reduce the need for disposable plastic bottles, thereby diminishing plastic waste and mitigating the environmental impacts associated with the production and disposal of bottled water.
• Convenience: You can safely consume water without buying bottled water or boiling it if you have a water filter at home. It offers a convenient, constant supply of clean water that comes out of your tap.
• Cost Savings: Compared to consistently buying expensive bottled water or exploring in alternative purification methods, the purchase of a water purifier is more cost-effective.
• Protection for Immune-Compromised Individuals: Purified water can be crucial to lowering the risk of infections for those with impaired immune systems, such as those who have certain medical conditions or are undergoing chemotherapy.
V. How can LG Water purifiers protect you against Water-Borne Diseases?
Imagine a world where a glass of water is more than just a drink – it's a shield against water-borne diseases. LG Water Purifiers are the unsung heroes in this story, standing guard to protect you. With advanced filtration technology, they act as the ultimate gatekeepers, trapping contaminants and impurities before they even touch your lips.
But it is not just about purity; it's about precision. LG Water Purifiers ensure that every drop you drink is as clean as a mountain stream. They eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses, making your water not just safe, but truly refreshing
The top-end features of LG water purifiers include In-Tank UV, Mineral Booster, Enhanced water savings, Stainless Steel Tank, Digital Sterilizing Care, Smart Display, and more. With No Manual Touch Service, LG assures you of complete safety.
VI. Features of LG Water Purifiers:
Bringing a home appliance is not an easy decision. One must be fully aware of its benefits and features before installing it.
Here are the features of LG Water Purifiers, comprehensively explained:
1. Multi-Stage Filtration Process
The sophisticated multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system from LG provides clean drinking water using a multi-stage filtration process that filters out impurities as small as 0.0001 microns. Additionally, RO filtration removes heavy metals, germs, and viruses to produce extraordinarily pure drinking water.
2. Airtight Stainless Steel Tank with Dual Protection
The Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Water Tank keeps the water fresh and minimises the growth of bacteria and algae. The Dual Protection Seal makes it considerably more hygienic than a plastic tank and guarantees that the water is still safe to drink.
Stainless steel water tank has 94.4% less E. Coli in 24 hours.
3. In-Tank UV
The In Tank UV treats filtered water, stored in stainless steel tank for 75 minutes at the interval of every 6 hours to prevent any secondary decontamination so that you get pure and fresh water every time.
4. Digital Sterilizing Care
With the use of a special sterilising kit that doesn't contain any hazardous chemicals, LG's cutting-edge digital sterilising system hygienically sterilises the water channel, faucet, and tank. Since the sterilisation is carried out digitally, there is no need for manual handling, which keeps the product secure and safe.
5. Mineral Booster
Mineral Booster integrates important minerals into the water, such as calcium and magnesium, making it good for health and taste. Ca and Mg are added to water to keep your heart and mood healthy and cheerful. Additionally, the water aids in the removal of damaging toxins that promote weight reduction and a healthy shine on your skin.
6. 2-in-1 Water Solution
The LG water purifier also has a 2-in-1 water solution feature, which provides the ease of a secondary valve for ultra-clean, UF-filtered water to wash fruits and vegetables. This feature helps save water and contributes towards conscious living.
7. Enhanced Water Savings
When compared to traditional water purifiers, the LG water purifier recovers more than 60% more water thanks to its cutting-edge RO Recovery Plus Filter.
8. Complimentary True Maintenance Package:
Users get a Complimentary true maintenance package with all models of LG water purifiers. It is budget-friendly and users can benefit from LG's genuine services.
Discover the Top 5 LG Water Purifiers Worth Considering
WW184EPB - 8L RO+UV+UF+MB Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Black
Features:
• Mineral Booster
• 2-in-1 Water Solution
• EverFresh UV Plus
• Enhanced Water Savings
• Complementary True Maintenance Package
WW175EPW -8L RO+UV+MB Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Ivory
Features:
• Dual Protection (Air Tight) Stainless Steel Tank
• Mineral Booster
• In Tank UV
• Enhanced Water Savings
• Complimentary true maintenance package
WW155NPB -8L RO+UV+Mineral Booster Water Purifier, Steel Tank
Features:
• 8 Litres Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Tank
• Digital Sterilizing care
• Mineral Booster Filter
• In Tank UV
• Complimentary true maintenance package
WW174NPB - 8L RO+UV+MB Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Black
Features:
• Mineral Booster with calcium (Ca) and magnesium (Mg)
• Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
• EverFresh UV Plus
• Digital Sterilizing care
• Enhanced Water Recovery
WW140NP - 8L RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Black
Features:
• Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
• Digital Sterilizing care
• Mineral Booster
• Filter Change Indicator
• Complementary True Maintenance Package
VII. Which water purifier should you buy?
Every user has distinct needs and preferences; hence the question of which water purifier to buy does not have a set answer.
Some individuals focus more on health and nutrition, so water purifiers with mineral boosters are best suited for them. There are users concerned about their water wastage. LG, as an environment-conscious brand, takes into account such factors and designs water purifiers with high water retention qualities.
Budget is also a crucial factor when it comes to buying a home appliance. When LG promises to be a brand that cares for its customers, it fulfils it. There are several discounts you can benefit from, like:
• 5% additional membership discount on your first purchase
• Festive season discounts
• Direct cash back
These concessions can save you money while you get the top-grade quality and product warranty.
Conclusion
LG Water Purifiers emerge as the safeguard of your health. The contaminated water sources pose a threat, but LG's advanced filtration technology becomes your shield, purifying every drop with precision.
With features like In-Tank UV, Mineral Booster, and Enhanced Water Savings, No Manual Touch Services, Auto-generated Service Calls - LG sets the standard for safe hydration. Our top 5 water purifiers, each tailored to unique needs, provide a solution for every home. You get quality without compromise with budget-friendly offers.
LG enjoys a high level of user trust as a result of our dedication to developing solutions for problems that arise in the real world. The best example of this dedication is provided by our selection of water purifiers.
Trust in LG to not only protect your health but also your wallet. Make the smart choice for safer, purer water with LG Water Purifiers.