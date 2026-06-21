What Are the Other Features of LG Refrigerators Worth Knowing?

Here's where LG refrigerators go beyond just cooling. Each of these features is defined clearly because they matter to real buying decisions:

HygieneFresh+™

HygieneFresh+™ is defined as a anti-bacterial deodorization air filter that reduces bacteria activity inside the refrigerator. In short — it keeps your fridge smelling clean and your food genuinely hygienic, not just cold.

Fresh 0 Zone

Fresh 0 Zone refers to dedicated compartment that maintains a colder temperature, but without actually freezing food. It is known for being ideal for fish, meat, cheese, and butter. The best way to use it: store items you'll cook with the next day. No defrosting, no planning ahead, no wasted food.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

The Smart Inverter Compressor™ is defined as a variable-speed compressor that adjusts its performance based on the cooling load. LG backs this with a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Convertible Fridge

The Convertible Fridge feature allows you to convert the freezer compartment into a regular refrigerator section as needed. It is a type of flexible storage solution — especially useful during Diwali, weddings, or any occasion when you need more chilled space and less freezing.

MOIST 'N' FRESH

MOIST 'N' FRESH is known as a lattice-patterned compartment cover that maintains optimal moisture levels in the vegetable drawer. Essentially, it recreates the kind of humidity vegetables and fruits need to stay fresh — the way a good market storage room does.

LG ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ is defined as LG's smart home app that connects your refrigerator to your smartphone. It allows remote temperature control, express freeze activation, energy monitoring, and push alerts.