A. Some key benefits of VRF Systems for commercial projects and large-scale buildings:
Design Flexibility & Scalability
Flexible installation with large capacity outdoor unit with wide operation range (up to 53°C). Multiple indoor units can
be connected to a single outdoor unit, allowing easy expansion as building requirements change.
Energy Efficiency
Inverter-driven compressors and smart load control of VRF Systems minimize energy
consumption, thereby lowering operational costs throughout the system's lifecycle.
Zoned Comfort Control
Being able to cool all separate spaces to your comfort is the ultimate convenience. The
independent cooling provided by VRF Systems improves occupancy comfort in offices, hotels,
Hi-Rise commercial, residential and mixed-use spaces.
Compact and Aesthetic Design
Improving the aesthetics of the buildings and spaces, and reducing space requirements through
compact solutions, is one of the major advantages of VRF Systems, leaving more scope for
other functionalities.
Superior Durability
LG’s exclusive “Black Fin” heat exchanger is designed to perform even in corrosive environments enhancing the
durability of system.